Britain Get Singing: air date, celebrity singers, judges and all we know

Britain Get Singing is a big festive show on ITV1 that sees Roman Kemp hosting a spectacular celebrity sing-off to support the mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

Judged by an all-star panel of Will.i.am, Alesha Dixon, Adam Lambert and Jason Manford, the series features a host of famous faces, including Michael Le Vell, Lisa Riley, Coleen Nolan and Luca Bish, as groups from Coronation Street, Love Island, The Chase, Loose Women and Emmerdale go head to head in the ultimate singing competition. The stars will also discuss their own experience of mental health.

Here’s all you need to know about Britain Get Singing arriving on ITV1 this Christmas including a chat with host Roman Kemp and the judges...

Britain Get Singing is a one-off show that will air on Christmas Eve (December 24) at 8.35 pm on ITV1.

Is there a trailer for Britain Get Singing?

No, not yet but if the BBC release one, we’ll post it on this page.

Britain Get Singing — how it works

Singing groups from each TV show (see listed below) will take to the stage to try to impress both the studio audience and the judging panel. The stars will also talk about mental health in a bid to inspire people around the UK to open up about the subject.

Britain Get Singing — celebrity singers

The celebrity singers taking to the stage for Britain Get Singing are as follows...

Coronation Street

Michael Le Vell, Sue Devaney, Daniel Brocklebank, Rob Mallard, Jodie Prenger, and Channique Sterling-Brown.

Emmerdale

Lisa Riley, Mark Charnock, Daisy Campbell, Jay Kontzle, Lawrence Robb, Bradley Johnson and Olivia Bromley.

The Chase

Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis

Loose Women

Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan

Love Island

Tasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne, Antigoni Buxton, Danica Taylor, Andrew Le Page and Luca Bish.

It's Team Emmerdale in Britain Get Singing. (Image credit: ITV)

The Love Islanders sang in snow gear! (Image credit: ITV)

The Britain Get Singing judges

The all-star judging panel on Britain Get Singing consists of The Voice UK and Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon, Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and comedian Jason Manford.

“It’s a really warm show, with lots of familiar faces! It’s funny, emotional and surprising - it’s the perfect show for the festive period,” says Alesha. “I love to hear people sing! And the message was super important, getting people to connect with each other to look after their mental wellbeing is a must - Britain Get Talking is helping a lot of people.” Jason adds, “You can expect all your favourite ITV faces slightly forced out of their comfort zone to raise awareness for a wonderful cause to get Britain talking and to get Britain singing. It’s a great cause to be involved with. To see them up there doing something they don’t normally do is very entertaining. There’s laughter and there’s tears - it’s a really lovely, beautiful show.” “This is going to be the most fun on TV,” insists Will.i.am. “I was blown away with the level of talent, and of the purity of heart and love that everyone brought to this show.”

Adam Lambert says: "Singing is one of the best ways to connect with each other. But although this is Christmas Eve, but I’m still going to be judging!"

Alesha Dixon reveals: "It’s a really warm show, it’s funny, emotional and surprising, and I really admired everyone for having the courage to get on stage and perform! And the message was super important, A lot of people can feel lonely, especially during the Christmas period, so getting people to connect with each other is a must."

will.i.am says: "This is going to be the most fun on TV! I was blown away with the level of talent, and of the purity of heart and love that everyone brought to this show. But the purpose of the show is ultra-important, and the past two years have shown us just how important it is to gather together in person."

The Britain Get Singing judges are ready to be impressed. (Image credit: ITV)

Interview: Roman Kemp on what to expect in Britain Get Singing

Tell us what can we look forward to in this show…

Roman says: "You can expect to see celebrities from your favourite shows in a way you’ve never seen them before. It’s got that feel-good factor and it’s really something special for Christmas. Seeing all these celebrities from different shows pitch in together was very wholesome and quite tense at times because it got quite competitive!"

Do you have any favourite standout moments?

"Yes, expect something special from the Chasers. They were great and they really embraced the spirit of it, which is what it’s all about. Also Lisa Riley rapping at will.i.am was something I never thought I’d see!

Why is Britain Get Singing something you wanted to be a part of?

"I’m someone who’s very up on mental health and very much part of that conversation. I know how important it is to connect with others and that’s why I jumped at the chance to be involved in this show. We’re all aiming towards the same goal, which is shining a light on people being able to speak to one another.

Why do you think it’s so important to connect with others, especially during the festive season?

"This is a time where people experience loneliness to a different level. There are so many people who are living on their own, which makes it harder when everyone seems to be getting on with their lives and being happy. It’s important that we all carry on being good friends, good brothers, sisters and parents. It’s about looking out for your family or friends or those who might need that extra bit of care.

And how will you be spending Christmas?

"We’re the least traditional family when it comes to Christmas. If I turned around tomorrow and said to my mum that I wanted pizza for Christmas dinner, she’d probably say yes! But it’s nice to have those private moments at Christmas where we’re just together and enjoying each other’s company.