'Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family' 2021 — start date, celebs, trailer and everything you need to know

Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family is heading back to our screens this month, with The Chase star Anne Hegerty taking on the role of quiz master once again. The series is a spin-off from regular quiz show Britain's Brightest Family, and welcomes familiar faces to test their knowledge in an attempt to be crowned winners.

Each family will compete for the chance to win a whopping £25,000 for their chosen charity. Last season, EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson and his family won the series, donating their prize to British Wireless For The Blind.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 edition of Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family...

Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family starts on Thursday April 8 at 8:30pm on ITV. It will also be available on demand via ITV Hub after broadcast.

Who is the celebrity line up?

So far, we have a confirmed line up for the first and second heats of Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family. In the first episode (April 8), we'll see Vanessa Feltz taking on Matthew Wright alongside both of their families. The following episode (April 15th) sees Joe Pasquale against Antony Cotton.

Subsequent heats are yet to be confirmed, but we'll keep you updated as soon as the celebrities are announced!

What are the rounds like?

In Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family, Anne Hegerty puts the contestants to the test with a serious of fun yet tricky challenges. One round includes the observation challenge, featuring fun, cartoon images of Anne to test their memory skills. Another timed game asks contestants and their families to race against the clock to sort two piles of answers into correct categories, relying on them to identify things correctly.

Is there a trailer?

There's not a trailer for the celebrity edition, but here's a clip to give you an idea of what to expect if you're new to the series!