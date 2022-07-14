Britain's Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates — air date, host and everything we know

Britain's Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates sees former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt investigate the recent spike in tics and Tourette's syndrome following the pandemic.

The documentary follows Scarlett as she travels around the country meeting those who have been diagnosed with the condition and talking to medical experts who reveal more information behind the sudden rise in cases.

Scarlett, who also suffered from facial tics and Bell's Palsy during childhood, told What To Watch: "Since the start of the pandemic there has been a significant rise in the number of young people, particularly girls, suffering with tics and Tourette’s syndrome.

"A lot of people tend to think of Tourette's as people swearing and the media have portrayed it as almost a funny disorder, but it can actually be incredibly scary and very serious. Tourette’s and tics can wreck people's lives, their relationships, it can stop them getting jobs.

"Lockdown was the perfect storm. It made us prisoners in our homes, it made us vulnerable and anxious. A lot of the focus was on our elderly but actually it’s children and teenagers who were left to their own devices and it’s teenage girls who seem to have been affected most.

"I hope that people watching this will get a better understanding of Tourette's and that people suffering and their parents and families will realise they’re not alone."

Here's everything we know about Britain's Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates...

When will Britain's Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates be on?

Britain's Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates will air on Tuesday, July 19 at 10pm on Channel 4.

Who is the host of Britain's Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates?

Scarlett Moffatt fronts the C4 documentary, who has also suffered from facial tics and Bell's Palsy. (Image credit: C4)

TV presenter and I'm A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt will be looking into the mystery of the rising tics and Tourette's cases in hopes to raise awareness of the issue.

The TV star understands what tic and Tourette's sufferers go through as she was 12 years old when she suddenly developed facial tics.

"I was in my last year of primary school, we’d been learning about the function of the lungs in science and I had an overwhelming feeling of how my body works," she revealed to us.

"When I got home all of a sudden I’d developed tics where I’d stutter with my breath. Then I started blinking all the time. It was like my body just wasn’t my own and it would go into overdrive."

Scarlett also had Bell’s Palsy (drooping of the facial muscles) following a car crash and spent two years learning to manage her tics with the help of her GP.

What happens in Britain's Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates?

As well as travelling the country to meet others who have been diagnosed with the condition, she will also be talking to medical experts to find out more behind the sudden spike, including psychiatrist Dr Uttom Chowdhury.

She reveals that pre-pandemic, CAMHS clinics, (The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service), typically received four or five referrals a year of girls with acute Tourette's, but now receive that many per week.

Scarlett meets a number of teenagers suffering with the condition and amongst the group she talks to 14 year old Nicole and 16 year old Betsy who live on the Isle of Wight.

"Betsy’s severe tics appeared one day while she was at school and what’s unusual is her best friend Grace also developed tics," Scarlett explained.

She also meets a group of Tourette’s sufferers who have become TikTok influencers and speaks to neurologists who say the pandemic has had a significant impact on the increase in adolescent sufferers.

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for this documentary.