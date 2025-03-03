Bullseye 2025: host and everything we know

Bullseye 2025 is on the way, with Freddie Flintoff hosting a revamped version of the classic darts show originally hosted by the legendary Jim Bowen.

Yes, just when you thought you'd only be able to watch re-runs of Jim handing out a speed boat as the main prize back in the 1980s, Freddie was given a festive episode to see if the show could still prove popular with a new audience.

And much to the delight of Freddie and ITV over eight million viewers tuned into the Christmas episode and so ITV has given Freddie a whole series of Bullseye in 2025.

Freddie Flintoff said: "I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. I was really pleased people seemed to like the Christmas special, and so now I'm thrilled I get to host the series. You can't beat a bit of Bully!"

Here's everything we know...

ITV has officially confirmed Bullseye 2025 is on its way, but it's yet to give us an official release date. When the broadcaster does, we will update this article.

Host and Master of Ceremonies

Ex England cricketer and former Top Gear host Andrew Flintoff is hosting with Richard Ashdown returning as Master of Ceremonies. He acted as Master of Ceremonies at the Lakeside World Darts Championship for the BDO between 2014 and 2019.

Has Bullseye been revamped before?

Yes, in 2006 Dave Spikey fronted a version on Challenge. The original and forever let's face it best version was fronted by Jim Bowen from 1981 and 1995. Tony Green co-hosted. Both Jim and Tony are sadly no longer with us. Jim Bowen died aged 80 in 2018 and Tony Green died aged 85 in 2024.

How many episodes in the new series of Bullseye?

It's four parts with each episode an hour long.

How does Bullseye work?

ITV says: "The programme will follow the original format with the playing teams made up of an amateur dart player, known as the ‘thrower’, and their team partner, the ‘knower’. They will combine their skills, throwing darts at different game boards, whilst answering questions correctly for ‘points and prizes’." Trust us if you've never seen it the format may sound weird but it's TV gold!

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.