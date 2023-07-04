Celebrity Save Our Sperm: release date, stars, interviews and everything we know

Celebrity Save Our Sperm is a one-off documentary on Channel 4 that follows a trio of celebrities as they battle to improve their reproductive health.

So, first the bad news... with fertility rates having declined by half in the past 50 years, it's believed that at the present rate a majority of Western males could be infertile by 2045.

But the good news is that reality star Ollie Locke, comedian Russell Kane and Radio One DJ Melvin Odoom are on hand to save the future of the planet. It sounds unlikely, but this new documentary, fronted by Dr Anand Patel, a specialist in men’s health, paints a dire picture of male fertility, showing how modern life is literally killing our sperm.

Brave volunteers Ollie, Russell and Melvin have stepped into the breach and after having their sperm tested will then spend 10 weeks overhauling their lifestyles to improve both its quantity and quality. They will change their diets, try to eliminate plastic from their lives, give up smoking, caffeine and sweets, keep their testicles cool and try intimate massage in a bit to boost their reproductive health.

At the time of filming, Ollie and his husband (Ollie’s Made In Chelsea co-star Gareth Locke) were going through IVF but their attempts were unsuccessful and Ollie was left wondering if his sperm was to blame. At 42 and single, Melvin is worried he’s left his dream of having a family too late and Russell, who has a child, wants to see if his fertility has declined since he became a father.

“As for every male issue on the planet, it’s a case of open your gob, start talking about it and be open to information,” says Russell Kane. “As soon as you are, you can make a change and get the result you want. And in this realm, it’s having a child.”

So here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Save Our Sperm…

The one-off documentary Celebrity Save Our Sperm will air on Channel 4 on Thursday, July 14 at 10 pm.

What happens in Celebrity Save Our Sperm?

Celebrity Save Our Sperm is tackling the issue of sperm health and male fertility, the documentary will see Ollie Locke, Russell Kane and Melvin Odoom take a sperm test and then overhaul their lives for 10 weeks in a bid to improve their results.

They will learn how to boost their reproductive health and explore how modern life is ruining our fertility. “Our swimmers are dying,” warns host Dr Anand Patel. “What we do, wear, eat and the air we breathe is killing our sperm. But we can fight back.”

Can the celebrities boost their sperm count and quality? (Image credit: Alamy)

Interview: Ollie Locke on Celebrity Save Our Sperm

Why did you decide to take part in Celebrity Save Our Sperm?

Ollie Locke says: "Having gone through several years of unsuccessful IVF treatment with my husband, desperately trying to make a family, when we were approached to make a documentary on male fertility this subject had never felt more relevant and to heart with what we are going through. We were in a position to show men across the country that it’s not just females that struggle with fertility, but men and their lifestyles are very much a part of the struggles of miscarriage and fertility."

The programme gives many tips on how to improve the quality of sperm. Which one surprised you the most?

"I think the one that will shock most people is microwaving take away containers. Micro plastics are a huge problem in our age that is potentially the biggest problem we have towards sperm reduction and genetic defects."

You have recently announced that you’re expecting twins after years of trying. Do you have any advice for men who are trying to conceive?

"Get tested, if you or your partner have been trying for some time unsuccessfully, both go and get checked. Sperm abnormalities are really common, and men have historically blamed women. This is what we are showing in this documentary, it may well be the male problem and if that’s the case, in most cases it’s really simple to change your lifestyle and in three months your sperm should be in great health."

Do you feel that following the tips in this programme helped you conceive?

"I firmly believe that without making this documentary we would not have been pregnant today! When they tested my sperm two out of the three were abnormal. It was only the next week we were making our embryos that have now become our babies. Had we not been given a piece of specialist advice on a way to find the best sperm for fertilisation, this may well not have worked this time! And for that I am forever grateful and proud of making this show and hopefully help others to creating the family they desperately want and deserve."

Reality star Ollie Locke is a fan-favourite on the reality show Made In Chelsea. During filming he and his husband were undergoing IVF with a surrogate and had experienced numerous failed attempts. “Your mind goes to so many places,” he admits. “Did it not work because it was my sperm? It’s terrifying.” Ollie has been on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Hunted and was in the film Greed.

Ollie Locke in Celebrity Save Our Sperm. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Interview: Melvin Odoom

Why did you decide to take part in this project?

Melvin Odoom says: "I was approached by Channel 4 and the producers of the show and they explained that the quality of a man’s sperm has declined over the years due to changes in our lifestyle. To be honest I didn’t know much about it so thought it would be a good way to educate myself and others who may watch the show."

Which tips surprised you the most?

"The one that really surprised me was bottled water! You just assume when you’re drinking water that it’s really healthy, but the documentary showed that bottled water does have an effect on male fertility."

In the programme, you talk about the pressure you feel from your family to have kids … how have you navigated these conversations?

"I’ve generally always dodged this conversation as I know it’s really important to my family that I have children because we are all really close. I’ve not worried about it until recently but it just feels like everyone around me is settling down and having children so it felt like the right time to start thinking about it too."

Personally, what is your biggest takeaway from your experience on Celebrity Save Our Sperm?

"I’ve always felt challenges with fertility were often controlled by the woman in the relationship but this documentary shows that males can also play a massive part in increasing their chances of having a baby. The whole thing was a real eye-opener!"

Melvin Odoom is 42 and currently single and childless. “I would love to have children and ‘have I left it too late?’ is definitely a question that comes into my head sometimes,” he says. Melvin is a DJ on Radio One, hosting a show alongside Rickie Haywood-Williams and Charlie Hedges. They previously worked on Kiss FM. He took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and went on to win the Christmas special of the show. He has hosted The Brit Awards, The Xtra Factor, Lego Masters and Bang on the Money and has appeared on Take Me Out, Richard Osman’s House of Games and Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

Melvin Odoom has been shocked by some of the discoveries. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Interview: Russell Kane

Why did you decide to take part in Celebrity Save Our Sperm?

Russell Kane says: "Male health is so taboo. Comedians love taboos — and exploring them."

The programme gives many tips on how to improve the quality of sperm. Which one surprised you the most?

"Microplastics. I cannot believe I eat a credit card a week on plastic."

In the programme you talk about the fact that, despite being lucky enough to have already had a daughter, you still feel an intrinsic connection to your fertility – why do you think that is?

"It’s very much tied up with masculinity — not the fact of having made a child, but the ability to do so."

What do you hope the viewers, men especially, take away from this show?

"To consider they are AN EQUAL part of a couple’s fertility journey - and that there are loads of EASY thing they can do to improve sperm count and quality."

Russell Kane is already a father-of-one but at 47, wants to know if his fertility is declining. “Until you realise it’s completely possible in a man’s brain to divorce child creation and sperm count you’re not going to solve the stigma around it,” he says. Russell is a hugely successful stand-up comedian and has also appeared on The Apprentice – You’re Fired, The One Show, Steph’s Packed Lunch and Live at the Apollo.

Dad-of-one Russell Kane is wondering how fertile he still is. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Save Our Sperm?

No, not yet, but if and when Channel 4 releases a Celebrity Save Our Sperm trailer we’ll post it on here.