Celebrity Wheel of Fortune UK: release date, celebs, host and everything we know

Graham Norton is joined by three celebrities for the special edition of the game show.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune UK is on ITV1, following the recent revival which saw Graham Norton hosting the main show.

The eight-part series of Wheel of Fortune UK saw a group of hopefuls leaving their fates in the hands of a giant carnival-style wheel which would determine what prizes they won.

Contestants were also invited to solve word puzzles based on a clue, where they'd spin the wheel to pick letters, hoping to be the first to solve and win a big cash prize.

Now we've seen the main series, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes three big names who are taking on the challenge in the hope they'll be able to win for their chosen charities, which will be revealed on the night.

Here's everything you need to know about Celebrity Wheel of Fortune...

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune UK airs on ITV1 on Saturday, February 24 at 6 pm. The show will then air in the same slot each Saturday evening and will be available to watch on ITVX.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune UK contestants

Graham Norton with AJ Odudu, Gok Wan and Charlotte Church. (Image credit: ITV)

Big Brother presenter and Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu, fashion consultant and presenter Gok Wan, and singer Charlotte Church will go head to head to take on the infamous wheel and hopefully win big.

But who will walk away with the biggest prize? We'll have to watch and find out...

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune UK host

Graham Norton on the Wheel of Fortune set. (Image credit: ITV)

Just like the regular Wheel of Fortune UK, Graham Norton is on presenting duties and will oversee the three celebrities all hoping to win big for charity.

Speaking about his time hosting Wheel of Fortune, Graham Norton told us: "It was lovely to be asked to do this. Over the years I have done gameshow pilots and they’ve always been new formats, there is always a moment when you are doing a new game show when you realise ‘Oh that’s why this won’t work’.

"With the Wheel of Fortune, it’s a tried and tested formula. It's been running for fifty-one years in America so that is what gave me the confidence to say yes, the game is really strong."

How does Wheel of Fortune work?

In Wheel of Fortune contestants spin the titular wheel, which contains a variety of cash prizes. They solve a word puzzle by trying to reveal letters and guessing what it is, and each time they guess correctly, they win multiples of cash.

However, the Wheel has some bad outcomes too, where plays can lose a turn or go bankrupt, where they lose everything!

In the original series contestants also win prizes, including a holiday, which are added to their cash pot to help them reach the bonus round at the end, but this may be structured differently in the celebrity spin-off.

Is there a trailer?

No, we don't have a trailer for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.