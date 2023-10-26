Children in Need 2023 date, presenters, star guests and all we know

Children in Need's 2023 appeal to be hosted by Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey, Mel Giedroyc and Lenny Rush

Children in Need 2023 is almost here, meaning it's soon time to put on those Pudsey ears for a night of fun, and most importantly, fundraising for the BBC’s annual SPOT-tacular event [DONATE here]. Here's everything we know...

The BBC's annual fundraiser, dedicated to raising money for the thousands of local charities and community projects helping little ones across the UK, will be broadcast live from MediaCityUK, Salford on Friday November 17 at 7 pm.

Children in Need 2023 hosts

Overseeing the three-hour entertainment extravaganza are returning hosts Ade Adepitan, Chris Ramsey, Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Jason Manford alongside, for the first time, BAFTA award-winning star of Am I Being Unreasonable? Lenny Rush who, at 14, is the youngest ever appeal host.

"It's an honour and a thrill to be the first child presenter for Children in Need — I can’t wait to feel the buzz of a live show and to help raise money for children and young people across the UK facing disadvantages. I’m so excited and look forward to all of you joining me from 7pm on Friday the 17th of November"'

BAFTA award-winning young actor Lenny Rush joins the presenting team. (Image credit: BBC)

What highlights can we expect on the night?

As always, Children in Need appeal night will feature a whole host of televisual treats to encourage people to donate.

There will be special parodies of popular BBC shows MasterChef and Race Across the World, featuring your favourite TV stars as you’ve never seen them before. We will update further details when we get them.

Also, in what's become something of a regular fixture on Children in Need, cheeky youngsters will be taking over Graham Norton's big red chair — with celebrities waiting to see if they'll be mercilessly ejected!

Celebrities take their seat in Graham Norton's red chair - as cheeky children prepare to pull the ejector lever! (Image credit: BBC)

Children in Need: Will there be live challenges, too?

You bet! For this year's appeal, fans of The One Show have been following The Challenge Squad, which sees four inspirational young people, who’ve been helped by Children in Need, each take on a different challenge to help other young lives.

Well, two of our youngsters will be challenged live on the night, to bring us two moving performances - one that may have some Strictly sparkle!

The One Show bringing us two live performances from The Challenge Squad. (Image credit: BBC/Steve Schofield)

Children in Need: What music acts will be appearing?

There's always more musical delights on Children in Need appeal night than you can shake a charity bucket at and this year is no exception.

Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne sings her track "My Love" for the first time on TV. There’s also a live performance from singer-songwriter Jerub, and BBC Children in Need choirs from across the UK will come together to sing a heart-felt rendition of You Raise Me Up.

It’s back to the Eighties with the cast of brand-new musical "I Should Be So Luck"y, featuring the songs of Stock Aitken Waterman, with a poptastic medley from Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley and Mel & Kim, featuring a very special appearance during one of their biggest hits.

Children in Need: How can I donate?

The fundraiser's mascot Pudsey bear hopes people will donate. (Image credit: BBC)

*For info on how to donate, visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk