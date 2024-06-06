College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 3 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

A former Housewife and a Braxton sister lead this season's cast.

Karlous Miller, Nick Young, Angela White, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana and Claudia Jordan in key art for College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 3
Karlous Miller, Nick Young, Angela White, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana and Claudia Jordan on College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Image credit: BET Plus)

After a dramatic College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2, which saw two cast members' face-off lead to some expulsions, the hit BET reality series is back with College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 3. 

The show continues to follow some well-known celebs as they pursue higher education, with the new season featuring a former NBA star, an ex-Real Housewife, a famous Braxton sister and more. Plus, the new batch of celebs take to a new school and city. 

Here's everything we know about College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 3. 

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 3 release date

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 3 premieres on Thursday, June 20, on BET Plus. Those hoping to watch new episodes of the series need a subscription to the streaming service. While BET Plus content often makes its way to the BET television network, we can't say when or if that will happen with new episodes of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. 

Unfortunately, we have no information about an intended release of the new season in the UK. Should we receive an update, we'll share the news here. 

College Hill: Celebrity Edition premise

College Hill: Celebrity Edition follows a group of celebs as they pursue an accelerated certificate program at a historically black college/university. A few of them have some college experience under their belt while others haven't stepped foot on a college campus, but they all are trying to continue on in their educational journeys. 

In season 3 of the show, the celebs attend Xavier University of Louisiana.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 3 cast

This year the cast is spearheaded by The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan and Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton. Jordan currently hosts TEA-G-I-F, while Braxton is gearing up for a WE tv return in The Braxtons. 

Check out the full season 3 cast below. 

  • Karlous Miller
  • Nick Young
  • Angela White
  • Tamar Braxton
  • Saucy Santana
  • Claudia Jordan

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 3

The trailer for the new season is not that heavy on the drama, which is good news for reality TV fans hoping to see something a bit lighter. 

