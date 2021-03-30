'Cook Clever and Waste Less' on Channel 4 — start date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Cook Clever and Waste Less sees much loved cooks Prue Leith and Dr Rupy Aujla teaming up to help the nation become more savvy with their shopping and cooking habits.

The series will focus on four different families as they work to transform their mealtimes for good and reduce food waste. Food waste in the UK is a massive problem not many are aware of, with the equivalent of 1 in 6 shopping bags or 1 in 8 prepared meals going in the bin.

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor for Features & Daytime at Channel 4 said: "When it comes to leftovers, Prue Leith is the absolute queen. I’m thrilled that she and the superlative Dr Rupy are pairing up to bring us amazing recipes that not only help you save money, but also help save the planet."

A release date has not yet been announced, but it's expected to air on Channel 4 later this year. Watch this space!

What is the premise of Cook Clever and Waste Less?

Cook Clever and Waste Less will educate viewers on the realities of UK food waste, and how you can cut down on how much goes in the bin after mealtimes.

The four-part series sees Prue and Rupy meeting with families to help them transform the way they cook and eat for good. In each episode, the duo will teach them recipes for easy-to-make, delicious meals using store cupboard staples and budget-friendly meal planning. The goal is to help people take action to save money and the planet by reducing food waste.

Speaking about the series, Prue Leith said: “I’ve been a fan of Rupy Aujla, the doctor who believes that food is medicine, for years. So, to do a programme with him, helping people cook from scratch and save money, has been a real pleasure.”

Dr Rupy Aujla added: "I'm super proud to have been part of a show alongside Prue teaching families from all backgrounds the simple steps toward wasting less food, saving money and improving their health.

"We could all do with wasting less, and instead of simply highlighting the problem, I believe that by creating a joyful and exciting programme full of tips and recipes we also motivate and inspire people watching at home. It was a privilege to work with the studio on this project and the wider team, and I believe we can enact real cultural change to our health and environmental wellbeing one delicious plate at a time. It really is possible to waste less, save money, eat better and improve your health!"

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — but watch this space!