Court of Gold: release date and everything we know about the 2024 Olympics Men's Basketball series

Netflix has given viewers an inside look at the lives of athletes and major sporting events with original series like Simone Biles Rising, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing and Aaron Rodgers: Enigma. Now viewers will be able to watch Team USA, Canada, France and Serbia as they compete for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Director Jake Rogal shared with Tudum that one of the most powerful moments while making the documentary came when talking to NBA superstar Kevin Durant about his tweets following Team USA's matchup against Serbia. Durant expressed how incredible it was to be playing the sport he loves on such a huge platform: "I looked in the crowd, it’s 27,000 people from all walks of life, all different countries …coming together for basketball,” Durant says in a candid moment in the second episode. “It’s incredible to see that. So as much as I can bring us together that way, that’s what I try to do."

Court of Gold is executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and features unprecedented access to the teams as they compete for gold in Paris.

Here's everything we know about Court of Gold.

Court of Gold premieres Tuesday, February 18, on Netflix. All six episodes will be available to stream.

Court of Gold is a Netflix original series, which means you need to have a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch it. Thankfully there are several subscription options available to you. You can view some of the options below:

Court of Gold premise

Here's the official synopsis of Court of Gold from Netflix: "For the first time ever, top medal contenders in men’s basketball granted behind-the-scenes access at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Court of Gold gives an unfiltered, insider look at Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they gear up and battle for gold in Paris. International basketball has caught up to the U.S. and the competition and stakes are higher than ever."

Court of Gold cast

Court of Gold follows members of Team USA, Canada, France and Serbia as they compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Some of the athletes featured include Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, and Victor Wembanyama.

Court of Gold trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Court of Gold below.