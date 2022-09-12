Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the anime series

Despite having one of the most controversial releases in this era of gaming, CD Projekt Red had far reaching ambitions for 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077. This includes recruiting top talent for their anime adaption, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, inspired by the classic pen-and-paper role playing game created by visionary Mike Pondsmith.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is being adapted by Star Wars: Visions writer Masahiko Otsuka and Yoshiki Usa of Promare fame, while Rafal Jaki serves as the showrunner and executive producer for the show. Other behind the scenes contributors include Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill) to push the kinetic soundtrack, while Studio Trigger is serving as the animation studio bringing the world of Night City to life.

Netflix is continuing its streak of anime (check out some of the best anime series on Netflix) and video game adaptations, including Castelvania, Arcane: League of Legends and Tekken: Bloodline.

Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners releases on Netflix Tuesday, September 13. All 10 episodes are available when it releases.

Who is in the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners cast?

Expect a who’s who of popular anime voice actors for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Starring as street kid David is Zach Aguilar, best known for his voice acting work on series such as One Punch Man and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU and Shadows House lead Emi Lo voices mysterious netrunner Lucy.

Other actors lending voice work includes Gloria Garayua, William C. Stephens, Marie Westbrook, Stephanie Wong, James Corlett and even Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito himself.

What is the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners plot?

Though details on the plot are sparse, we know that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners takes place within the world of Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab) , before the events of the game take place. Here’s the official logline from Netflix:

"It tells a standalone,10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessedcity of the future. Follow the journey of teenage protagonist David Martinez. Riddled with debt in the aftermath of a personal tragedy, David makes a decision to enter the deadly underworld of Night City in order to take control of his own destiny and spit in the face of a city that has taken everything from him. He chooses to become an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

Expect themes like the pen-and-paper and video game adaptation from corporate greed and social inequality to consequences of human body modification.

Those who play Cyberpunk 2077 got some teasers for the upcoming series as part of a recent update. This included outfits and missions revolving around events in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunner trailer

Netflix released an official trailer from Studio Trigger featuring the lead character.

Then shared a NSFW trailer to display the ultra-violent mayhem that’s to be expected from the series.

How to watch Cyberpunk:Edgerunners

The only way to watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunner is on Netflix when released September 13, meaning you must be a subscriber to the streaming service.