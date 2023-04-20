Dead Shot: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all about the new Colin Morgan and Felicity Jones movie

Dead Shot is a movie thriller which is set on the tense and paranoid streets of London in the 1970s, at the time of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. This Sky Original film stars Colin Morgan, alongside Aml Ameen, Mark Strong, Sophia Brown and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and tells the story of a retired Irish paramilitary (Morgan) who sees his pregnant wife shot dead by an SAS officer (Ameen). He manages to escape but vows to take revenge on the man who tore apart his family.

The movie, originally called Borderland, was written by Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett and Tom and Charles Guard back in 2012 so it’s taken a while to come to fruition, so we’re delighted we’ll be able to watch it at last.

Here’s everything we know about Dead Shot…

Felicity Jones in 1970s London in Dead Shot. (Image credit: Sky)

Dead Shot arrives in the UK on Sky Cinema and NOW on Friday May 12 2023. US viewers should be able to catch the movie at cinemas.

Is there a trailer for Dead Shot?

There's no trailer for Dead Shot at the moment but if Sky releases one, we’ll post in on this page.

Dead Shot plot

Head back around 50 years to the Troubles in Northern Ireland. When a border ambush goes wrong, a retired Irish paramilitary (Colin Morgan) witnesses the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife by an SAS officer (Aml Ameen). Somehow, he manages to outwit the SAS and escape, albeit wounded. But he is out for revenge and his dark mission takes him onto the streets of 1970s London.

Colin Morgan (on left) in Dead Shot. (Image credit: Sky)

Dead Shot cast — Colin Morgan

The main star of Dead Shot, Colin Morgan plays the currently unnamed retired paramilitary desperate for revenge. He’s best known for playing the titular character in the BBC1 fantasy series Merlin. Colin has also starred in Mammals, Humans, We Hunt Together, Belfast and Three Families. He’s also had roles in The Huntsman: Winter’s War, The Fall, Doctor Who and The Crown. Later in 2023, Colin is due to take the lead role in The Killing Kind.

Colin Morgan (centre) as Merlin. (Image credit: BBC)

Aml Ameen as Tempest

Aml Ameen plays SAS officer Tempest. He’s previously starred in Kidulthood, I May Destroy You, Yardie and The Porter. He played PC Lewis Hardy in The Bill and has also appeared in EastEnders, Holby City, Silent Witness, Harry’s Law and movie The Maze Runner.

Aml Ameen playing Tempest in Dead Shot. (Image credit: Sky)

Who else is starring in Dead Shot?

Dead Shot also stars Felicity Jones (Rogue One), Mark Strong (1917), Sophia Brown (The Witcher) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Endgame). We will update on their characters very soon so do check back.

Behind The Scenes and more on Dead Shot

Dead Shot is directed by Tom and Charles Guard (The Uninvited), written by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy) and The Guard Brothers. Borderland is an Upper Street, Stylopic, A Piecrust and Highland Midgie Production, produced by Chris Coen, Brian Coffey, Rebecca Brown and Thorsten Schumacher and executive produced by Julia Stuart and Laura Grange at Sky and Norman Merry and Peter Hampden at LipSync.