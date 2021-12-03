'Diary of a Wimpy Kid': Disney Plus release date, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Diary of a Wimpy Kid has arrived on Disney Plus, adapted from Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series of books. It follows Greg Heffley, the titular "Wimpy Kid" as he has to survive middle school and all the challenges that come with it.

This isn't the first time it's been adapted for the screen, as a 2010 film of the same name was directed by Thor Freudenthal. That version was live-action though, whereas Swinton O. Scott III's 2021 version for Disney Plus is an animated film.

There's also two other titles available on Disney Plus: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick rules if you want even more of Jeff Kinney's character to binge-watch!

Here's everything you need to know about Disney Plus's new Diary of a Wimpy Kid film...

The film was released globally on Disney Plus on Fri Dec 3 and is free to all Disney+ customers, just like Encanto will be from Christmas Eve.

It's directed by Swinton Scott III, known for his work on The Simpsons and Futurama with a screenplay by author Jeff Kinney.

What is the plot?

The official plot for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: "Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first.

"To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious — and often disastrous — attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right."

Who's in the cast?

Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress (mixed-ish) as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Frank Heffley.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the action-packed trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid here!