Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic: release date and everything we know about the icon's birthday bash

It's going to be a very jolly holiday with Dick Van Dyke as the legend celebrates his birthday in a new CBS special. The Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic is a the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.

Van Dyke might be best known for his roles in Mary Poppins and The Dick Van Dyke Show, but the icon has been performing for over seven decades and it's time to celebrate his incredible career in time for his 98th birthday on December 13.

"I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder," said Van Dyke. "I've been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn't be prouder. I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!"

Here's everything we know about Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic premieres Thursday, December 21, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as the information is available we'll pass it along.

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic premise

Here's the official synopsis of Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic from CBS:

"Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Van Dyke is one of the most beloved and legendary stars. He has inspired generations of performers and will be honored for his incredible contributions to the arts and entertainment. The tribute will travel back in time to the iconic set of The Dick Van Dyke Show and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number. The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full century career encompassing Mary Poppins, Bye Bye Birdie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and more."

Who is Dick Van Dyke?

Dick Van Dyke was born in 1925 and has enjoyed an incredible career in the entertainment industry for over seven decades. After serving in the Air Force from 1944 to 1946, Missouri native Van Dyke shot to stardom through a Tony-winning performance in Bye Bye Birdie (1960) and later in the 1963 movie version as well.

Van Dyke became a household name thanks to The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966) and his role as Burt in 1964's Mary Poppins. From there he went on to appear in movies and shows like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), The New Dick Van Dyke Show (1971-1974), Diagnosis Murder (1993-2001) and Night at the Museum (2006).

Some of his more recent appearances include a guest starring role in Days of our Lives and The Masked Singer.

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic trailer

There's no trailer for Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic airs on CBS on December 21. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can watch live through their local CBS affiliate through the streaming platform, while Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can tune in the following day.

You can watch CBS through your cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows like Young Sheldon via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.