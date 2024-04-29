DNA Journey season 5: celebrities, premise and everything we know

Fay Ripley and Hermione Norris join the new DNA Journey line up.

DNA Journey is back for a fifth season as the ITV factual series welcomes more famous faces to come and learn about their family trees.

Once again, the series will follow celebrity duos who set off in pursuit of where they come from and unearth secrets from their past along the way, and there are some great stars lined up this time around.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Louise Major, Commissioning Editor, ITV said: “DNA Journey is an extraordinary series that offers a unique glimpse into the lives of so many brilliant celebrities. It is a privilege to be granted intimate access to their personal journeys and to share their experiences with the audience.

"This series is packed with life-changing revelations and gratifying discoveries that are sure to touch everyone’s hearts.”

Here's what you need to know about DNA Journey season 5...

We currently don't have a release date for the fifth season of DNA Journey.

However, seasons 1 - 4 are currently available on ITVX and stars some famous faces such as Ant and Dec, Martin and Roman Kemp, and Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

DNA Journey season 5 line-up

Life on Mars icons Philip Glenister and John Simm are part of DNA Journey season 5. (Image credit: BBC)

ITV has confirmed there'll be six new celebrity pairings this time around, once again paired up.

The celebrity duos delving into their families’ histories in this series are The Royale Family's Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston, comedians Jo Brand and Julian Clary, Cold Feet's Fay Ripley and Hermione Norris, presenters Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes, Stay Close stars Sarah Parish and Jimmy Nesbitt plus Life on Mars stars John Simm and Philip Glenister.

So there's quite a mix of stars to learn more about!

DNA Journey season 5 premise

Once again, DNA Journey uses advanced technology and genealogy to help the duos unlock hidden secrets from their family trees. ITV has teased they will discover amazing revelations about their descendants, fascinating stories of unknown ancestors and meetings with living relatives that spark deep connections to the past and present.

In addition, DNA Journey works with the genealogy company Ancestry to help piece together the celebrities' family trees.

Elaborating some more, Mitre Studios Managing Director, Ed Sleeman said: “DNA Journey offers a unique insight into some of the nation’s favourite celebrities and we’re excited to have secured some more amazing pairings for the latest run. The success of DNA Journey so far has been down to celebrities sharing some truly memorable moments and incredible reveals and this upcoming series is no different."

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, stay tuned!