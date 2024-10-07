DNA Journey season 6: release date, celebrities, episodes and everything we know

DNA Journey season 6 sees three new pairs of celebrities embarking on a time-travelling adventure to explore their respective family trees for ITV1’s genealogy road trip. Yet, when they begin their adventures into the past, they have no idea they will make discoveries that could rival any TV drama.

DNA Journey season 6 kicks off on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 on ITV1 at 9pm with Life on Mars stars John Simm and Philip Glenister.

Brookside favourites Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston’s episode airs on Wednesday, October 16 at the same time.

Stay Close stars Sarah Parish and Jimmy Nesbitt team up to delve into their respective pasts on Wednesday, October 23.

All episodes will be available on ITVX after transmission.

DNA Journey season 6 — episode guide

Episode 1 — John Simm and Philip Glenister

There’s a dramatic start to the new run of ITV’s celebrity genealogy series when actor pals John Simm and Philip Glenister undertake DNA tests and John discovers that his dad is not his biological father.

What follows is probably one of the most surreal moments of his life, yet it captures his stoicism, humour and grace in the face of the unknown. It also leads to a warmhearted meeting with his half-sister Karen (imagine learning you have a famous brother?).

A fascinating watch and a lesson in supportive friendship, as both men discover previously unknown branches of their family trees.

JOHN’S STORY

Three months before filming began, John was left reeling when a DNA test for the show revealed that his dad, Ron, wasn’t his biological father. While initially unsure about whether to continue taking part, the Grace star decided after speaking to his mum, Brenda, to press on so he could learn about his paternal lineage.

Cameras follow the actor as he travels to Yorkshire to find out about his biological father, Terry Naylor, who passed away in 1998, and met his half-sister, Karen, during the process.

He also discovered that Terry had a close connection with working men’s clubs – the same places where a teenage John used to sing and play guitar alongside musician Ron.

“I decided to take part in DNA Journey as a favour to Phil, so he didn’t have to do it on his own,” shares John, 54, who became a household name playing detective Sam Tyler opposite Philip’s old-school cop DCI Gene Hunt in the BBC’s sci-fi police drama Life on Mars, which ran from 2006 to 2007.

“I wasn’t expecting this. My dad died in 2015, so I asked my mum if it would be OK to find out about my family. And then this revelation came out that my dad is not my biological dad. My mother was floored by the news. She explained how they had split up and were both with other people and then got back together and had me, and a doctor told them the dates were fine.

“It spun my world. I considered pulling out of the show, thinking, ‘This is too big.’ But I wanted to utilise all these experts and do it properly. It’s turned out to be such a massive thing in my life.

“I was close to my dad because, when I was younger, we used to go around working men’s clubs, playing guitar and singing. So it blows my mind that Terry might have watched me play in the 1980s, it’s one of those mad Life on Mars things.

“I’ve had a lot of fun hanging out with Phil as well, but it’s the last time I do him any favours!”

PHILIP’S STORY

As well as supporting long-time friend John on his journey, Philip makes some interesting discoveries about his own ancestry.

His five-times great-grandfather, Samuel Bundock, was an enterprising Essex farmer who made a fortune during the Industrial Revolution, but his will reveals that Philip’s line of the family was only left a token inheritance.

The After the Flood actor also visits East London where he learns that his two-times great aunt, shoemaker’s daughter Margaret Glenister, was a superstar opera singer who went by the stage name Pauline Rita and was one of the theatrical duo W.S Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s leading ladies.

“John seemed the obvious choice to do this with, so I mooted the idea to him. Then I thought, “Maybe this is a mistake”, but he seemed adamant that he wanted to carry on.

“For me, I was completely open to whatever came along. I just wanted to know what connections my family had – whether we’re upstairs or downstairs. I’d like to be upstairs because I’ve played too many parts where I’ve been downstairs!

“It’s amazing how Pauline Rita looks a bit like my niece. Gilbert and Sullivan were the Lennon and McCartney of the time and she’d have been the Elaine Paige of her day! We started at a shoemaker’s and ended up with an opera singer who changed the whole course of musical history. It’s unbelievable! Though I did say to John, ‘Even in this, you have to upstage me!’”

John and Philip reflect on time well spent together at the end of their DNA Journey. (Image credit: ITV)

Episode 2 — Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston

Brookside and Royle Family stars Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston reunite to unearth their family history using DNA and genealogy.

Scouser Ricky's story begins with a delightful surprise in the Lake District in an ancestor who worked as a tailor alongside literary greats like Dickens and Wordsworth.

Sue discovers a war hero who fought for homes for returning soldiers and a baronet who was a champion trainer for the king's horses.

Episode 3 — Sarah Parish and Jimmy Nesbitt

Is there a trailer for DNA Journey season 6?

DNA Journey — additional information

DNA Journey with Ancestry uses advanced DNA technology and genealogy, so celebrity duos can unlock hidden secrets from their family trees as they discover amazing revelations about their descendants, fascinating stories of unknown ancestors and meet with newly found relatives that spark deep connections to the past and present.

DNA Journey with Ancestry is a Voltage TV, Mitre Studios and Ancestry co-production for ITV.