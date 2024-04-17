Down Cemetery Road: cast, plot and everything we know

Down Cemetery Road, starring top British stars Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, is a gripping thriller series on Apple TV Plus. Fans of Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, can rejoice as this series has also been adapted from one of author Mick Herron’s other novels — from his Oxford book series — and Morwenna Banks, who wrote for Slow Horses, is lead writer and executive producer alongside its star Emma Thompson.

Hollywood star Emma Thompson (Saving Mr Banks) plays Zoë Boehm, a struggling Oxford private eye hired by a woman called Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) who is obsessed with finding a child she believes to have gone missing.

Here’s everything we know…

Down Cemetery Road is on Apple TV Plus, either late 2024 or 2025. There’s no release date at the moment but we’ll keep you posted on here.

Down Cemetery Road plot

Down Cemetery Road follows Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) who becomes obsessed with finding out what happened to a girl who seemingly disappeared after a house exploded in a quiet Oxford suburb. She enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson) and the pair soon find themselves drawn into a complex conspiracy in which no one can be sure who is dead and who is alive.

Down Cemetery Road cast —Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm

Emma Thompson plays private investigator Zoë Boehm in Down Cemetery Road.

Emma has an impressive acting career under her belt already, having starred in Nanny McPhee, Matilda: The Musical, Cruella and Love Actually. Emma has won Oscars for her turns in Howards End and Sense and Sensibility and also starred in The Remains of the Day, In The Name of the Father, Saving Mr Banks and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. She’s also starred n the TV series Years and Years and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?.

Emma Thompson in Why Didn't They Ask Evans? (Image credit: ITV)

Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker

Ruth Wilson plays Sarah Tucker in Down Cemetery Road. Sarah is a neighbor worried about a missing girl.

Ruth Wilson has previously starred in Luther, His Dark Materials, Mrs Wilson, Jane Eyre, The Woman in The Wall and The Affair. She co-starred with Emma Thompson in Saving Mr Banks and has also had roles in See How They Run, True Things, The Prisoner and Dark River. She will play news presenter Emily Maitlis in the upcoming A Very Royal Scandal.

Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials. (Image credit: HBO)

Who else is starring in Down Cemetery Road?

Other cast for Down Cemetery Road have yet to be announced but as soon as they are we'll let you know here.

Is there a trailer?

THere's no trailer for Down Cemetery Road just yet, but we'll definitely be posting it when one arrives.

Behind the scenes and more on Down Cemetery Road

Down Cemetery Road is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Morwenna Banks, Emma Thompson and Down Cemetery Road author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (Audrey, Bay of Fires, Run) serves as lead director for the series.

Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, says: "Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron’s funny and acerbic writing, and I'm delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast. Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service.”