Endurance: Race to the Pole — release date, episode guide and everything we know

Endurance: Race to the Pole follows Ben and Dwayne as they take on a difficult journey.

Endurance: Race to the Pole is a gripping new programme that's perfect for adventure lovers everywhere.

When broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle raced to the south pole with James Cracknell back in 2009, he was beaten by a rival Norwegian team, the same fate that had befallen Captain Scott nearly a century earlier when he reached the pole only to discover that Norway’s Roald Amundsen had got there first.

Undaunted by the experience, which saw him suffer frostbite and hypothermia, Fogle has teamed up with fellow explorer Dwayne Fields to return to Antarctica and recreate the early 20th-century expeditions of Scott, Ernest Shackleton and Amundsen as they vyed to write their names in history books.

Their exploits will be charted in Channel 5's Endurance: Race to the Pole. Here's everything we know about the documentary series...

Endurance: Race to the Pole will air on Channel 5 from Monday, October 2 at 9 pm. Episodes are also available on My5.

There are three episodes to enjoy which will air in the same slot each week.

Endurance: Race to the Pole episode guide

EPISODE 1: The Discovery Expedition 1901-1904

Captain Robert Falcon Scott led a well-equipped and funded three-year expedition that aimed to reach the south pole, and included a young Ernest Shackleton. Although they failed to reach the pole, Scott set a new world record for going further south than anyone had before.

EPISODE 2: The Nimrod Expedition 1907-1909

Now Scott’s rival, Shackleton launched his own bid to reach the pole, taking a three-man team across the TransAntarctic Mountain range and onto the Polar Plateau. After enduring terrible weather, he made the life-saving decision to turn back when he was just 150km from the pole.

EPISODE 3: The Terra Nova Expedition 1910-1913

Scott launched a second expedition to claim the pole, which became a race when Norwegian Roald Amundsen unexpectedly declared his intention to follow suit. Scott arrived at the pole to discover Amundsen had beaten him to it, and perished on the return journey.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a trailer which documents some of the freezing conditions that Ben and Dwayne experience during their adventure. It's no easy task but they're determined to make it to the finish line!



Take a look below, but you might want to wrap up warm for this one...