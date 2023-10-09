ENG vs BAN live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup online

England and Bangladesh come into this game on the back of contrasting form. The defending champions were thrashed by the Black Caps last time out. All their batsman got starts – in fact, it was the first time in a ODI that all 11 players made double figures – but none went to score big innings or form a game-defining partnership. Bangladesh won on this ground by six wickets in the last round of matches, having bowled Afghanistan out for 156.

Only five ODIs have been played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. They have been usually low-scoring: the side batting first has only once got beyond 226. It's surprising given the ground’s high altitude. The thinner air means the ball travels further and quicker. Four of the matches have been won by the team batting second.

England’s Liam Livingstone hit nine sixes in his 94 off 48 balls in the IPL here in May. He reckons it is “probably as English a pitch as there is out here,” and “will probably suit us more than many grounds around the country”. This is the only day game Jos Buttler’s England play in the world cup. The rest of their fixtures are day/night affairs.

The sides have met 24 times in ODIs and Bangladesh have only won five of them. However two of these victories came in the world cups of 2011 and 2015. When these sides met in a warm-up match eight days ago, England won by 4 wickets on the DLS method.

How to watch ENG vs BAN in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the England vs Bangladesh game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch ENG vs BAN in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an England vs Bangladesh live stream you'll need to subscribe to Sky Sports. The game starts at 6am and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

How to watch ENG vs BAN in Australia

While Channel 9 has the rights to broadcast 18 matches from the ICC Cricket World Cup for free, you'll need Fox to watch this one. You can pick up the Fox sports channels on Foxtel.

You can also get his match, and all of the ICC Cricket World Cup games, by streaming the Fox sports channels on Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel Now. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch ENG vs BAN from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch England vs Bangladesh on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

What time does the match begin?

England vs Bangladesh begins at 10pm (Mon) PT / 1am ET / 6am BST / 4pm AEDT on Tuesday 10th October 2023.