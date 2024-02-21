Federer documentary: Everything we know about Prime Video movie

Tennis fans can expect a treat when Asif Kapadia's Roger Federer documentary arrives on Prime Video later this year.

The Oscar-winning director has previously brought us acclaimed sporting movies Senna and Diego Maradona, while also helming much-praised Amy Winehouse biopic Amy.

Described as an "intimate" piece filmed during the final 12 days of Federer's time on the tour, the doc will splice together home movies shot during that period with archive footage, as he looks back at his illustrious career.

The Swiss former world number 1, who is regarded by many fans as the greatest tennis player of all time, finally hung up his racquet in 2022 after winning 20 grand slam titles.

Here's everything we know about the much-anticipated film, which is co-directed by Joe Sabia...

The as-of-yet unnamed Federer documentary will air on Prime Video all over the globe. There's no official release date yet, but we'll be sure to let you know when one is confirmed.

Asif Kapadia won an Oscar for Amy (Image credit: Getty)

Federer documentary plot

An official statement from Prime Video reads as follows...

The Federer documentary is an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades. Featuring interviews from legendary rivals yet close friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, Federer provides unprecedented access to the relationship between these unparalleled stars.

"Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends,” said Federer. “During my career, I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn't see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public. However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey. I am happy to be partnering with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide."

Federer documentary trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to serve it up when it arrives.