Fiasco: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Fiasco is a French Netflix comedy mockumentary that takes us behind the scenes on a chaotic film set.

This seven-part series follows the misadventures of Raphaël Valande, an ambitious young filmmaker trying to make his first feature film a reality. He's attempting to tell the story of his grandmother's courageous efforts as a member of the Resistance during World War Two.

As the series reveals, the process of bringing that story to life is anything but easy. Thankfully, there's a behind-the-scenes crew on hand filming a making-of documentary, capturing all the chaos for our viewing pleasure.

Here's everything you need to know about Fiasco, including the cast and the trailer.

Fiasco is available to stream exclusively on Netflix from Tuesday, April 30.

Fiasco plot

Fiasco is a Netflix comedy that resolves around an ambitious young director, illustrating his trials and tribulations as he attempts to bring his grandmother's story as a Resistance hero during World War Two to life on the big screen.

Netflix's short summary for the series reads: "Raphael, a young, ambitious director, is making his first feature film — the pressure — but the mise-en-scene on the set of his making of will disrupt his plans and bring about a chaos without end."

Who's in the Fiasco cast?

Our director, Raphael. (Image credit: Thibault Grabherr/Netflix)

Fiasco's cast is led by Pierre Niney. He plays Raphaël Valande, the ambitious director behind the camera, trying his best to shepherd his first feature film across the line... though he might lack the ability to control the chaos on set. Niney has been seen in a number of French movies and TV shows, including Yves Saint Laurent, Prime Video's LOL, qui rit, sort!, Goliath, Black Box, and La Flamme.

In addition, Fiasco also features François Civil as Tom, a wannabe actor and one of Raphaël's closest friends, Géraldine Nakache as assistant direct, Magalie Verès, Pascal Demolon as producer Jean-Marc Torrosian, and Igor Gotesman as Slice, the guy filming a making-of documentary of Raphaël's movie, which is our window to all the trouble on-set.

In addition to the above stars, Fiasco's cast also includes Leslie Medina, Louise Coldefy, Vincent Cassel, Djimo, Juliette Gasquet, Marie-Christine Barrault and Ethann Isidore.

Is there a Fiasco trailer?

Yes! Netflix put out a French-language trailer for the series in April, and it gives us just a taste of the chaos on the set of Raphael's first flick. By the looks of things, production is not exactly running smoothly. Check out the trailer below: