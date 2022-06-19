Flee — release date, first look and all about the animated documentary telling an amazing true story

Told mostly through animation, Flee on Disney Plus this July tells the story of youngster Amin Nawabi’s physical and emotional journey from Afghanistan to Denmark. Based on the real-life experience of director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s close friend Amin, it tells how he was forced to flee Afghanistan and finally found a home in Denmark by pretending to be an orphaned refugee. There he was eventually able to express his sexuality and met the love of his life. But his hidden past affects everything, including their future.

Flee is a Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner and the story recounted mostly through animation as told to director Jonas Poher. Here's everything you need to know about the subtitled animated film Flee on Disney Plus…

Flee will be available to UK and Irish viewers on Disney+ from July 15. US viewers should keep an eye on this page and we’ll update you about when it will be available for you to watch.

Is there a trailer for Flee?

Yes a trailer for Flee has been released by Disney Plus which shows how the emotional will be told through animation. Take a look below...

What story is told in Flee?

Flee tells the true story of Amin Nawabi, who as a child was forced to flee Afghanistan with his mother, sisters and brother when the Mujahideen came to power. His father remained behind as he was imprisoned as a political threat. They escape the country at the mercy of cruel people traffickers but are separated and after a gruelling journey via Russia, Sweden, Estonia and Ukraine, Amin is finally able to start a new life in Denmark — but must lie to the authorities that he has no family. In Denmark Amin is able to embrace his sexuality for the first time and he is now happily settled with partner Kasper, who he is about to marry. Now, 20 years later, he is finally ready to tell the whole story of his traumatic past for the first time — a painful secret he has kept even from those who love him the most.