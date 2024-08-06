Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour: release date, interview and everything we know

The moving and inspirational 2022 BBC sports documentary series Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams saw ex-England all-rounder Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff return to his hometown of Preston to introduce some local state school lads to the joys of cricket and assemble a team.

The experiment was such a success that Freddie decided his next project would be taking the lads he’d recruited on a cricket tour to India. But as we see in the first episode of this follow-up series, his plans were put on hold following the serious car crash he was involved in while filming Top Gear in December 2022.

The delayed second series marks Freddie’s first TV appearance since the accident and facial reconstruction surgery that followed, and turned out to be an experience that was as transformative for him as it was for his young charges.

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour will be shown weekly on BBC1 from Tuesday, August 13 at 9 pm. You will also be able to catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Freddie, can you remind us of how series one of Field of Dreams came about?

"The idea came to me to do something in my hometown of Preston, with kids who’d grown up in the area as myself and wouldn't necessarily get the chance to play cricket."

What was the aim of the original series?

"The first thought was that we were going to try and find someone who would never normally get the opportunity to play, but could potentially play county or international cricket. But when we started, I realised it was far bigger and better than that. It's about giving everyone a chance and trying to pass my love of cricket on to other people."

Was it a harder job than you anticipated?

"It had its challenges! The first time I met the lads in a sports hall, [apprentice plumber] Sean was doing somersaults, flipping the bird and giving me a lot of cheek. I’d be going over to my car and shouting at myself and getting frustrated, trying to hold it together in front of the camera! But the more time I spent with them, the more I got to like them, and the most rewarding thing was seeing the effect it was having on their lives."

How did the lads cope with the challenge?

"Trying something for the first time, getting embarrassed, joining a cricket club when the sport has a reputation for being elitist – I was pushing the lads to see what they could do. And the more enthusiastic they were about everything, really throwing themselves into it, the more it helped in other areas of their lives."

Why did you want to take the team on tour to India?

"I’ve not been to India for a long time, and I’ve got great memories of it from playing international cricket. But on an international tour, you only see an airport, a cricket ground and a gym! With these lads, I got the opportunity to really explore the country and see it all through their eyes!"

Following the Top Gear crash, how much of a challenge was the tour for you?

"Because of the crash, it happened a year later than it should have done. I think in some ways that was almost a blessing – not the accident, but the fact that the lads were a year older. There are a few things I’ve struggled with, which I was quite honest about and the lads helped me to get through."

How tough was it being in charge of this group of lads in a foreign country?

"You've taken a group of lads away who aren't your kids and you’re responsible for taking care of them, and I was nervous about that. We had a few issues with lateness – which is a bit rich, coming from me! But they were an absolute dream, most of the time!"

What changes have you seen in these youngsters since you first started working with them?

"It’s incredible how I’ve seen them grow as young men over the past three years. The most pleasing thing was that, whatever environment we put them in, they gave such a good account of themselves."

What did the lads bring back from this experience?

"The overriding theme of the tour was that we actually all have more opportunities in this country than we thought we had. They came back with more ambition and an idea of what they wanted to do with their lives. They also brought back a lot of knock-off trainers and T-shirts!"

How much have you enjoyed getting back into cricket?

"I’ve always loved the game, and my sons play now and I coach them, which is really nice. I probably shouldn’t say this, but initially, after retiring from sport I sort of fell into a TV trap, doing this, that and the other! But this has been the perfect introduction back into coaching and cricket."

