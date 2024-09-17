Ghosts Australia: everything we know

Ghosts Australia is a new eight-part family comedy adapted from the hit BBC show Ghosts.

The hugely popular British sitcom has already inspired US Ghosts, which has been a big success for broadcaster CBS, now an Aussie version is coming. Instead of following the ghostly adventures of Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) as we did in the original series, Ghosts Australia will follow young couple Kate and Sean.

Kyle Washington, General Manager and Creative Director, BBC Studios Productions Australia said: "Ghosts is one of those brilliant comedies which lends itself perfectly to localization around the world, and we have our own unique, Australian characters that reflect our very own history and culture. Our eclectic group of ghosts provides endless entertainment in this share-house comedy series that we hope Australian viewers will love."

Ghosts ran on the BBC for five seasons before ending in 2023, so fans will be delighted to know there will be a fresh adaptation to enjoy. Meanwhile, US Ghosts season 4 is on the way to CBS soon. Here's everything we know…

Ghosts Australia will be released in 2025. In Australia, it will be shown on Network 10 and Paramount Plus. In the UK the series will likely be shown on the BBC and be made available on its streaming service BBC iPlayer. This is because Ghosts is originally a BBC show and the BBC has screened Ghosts US. While in the US, Ghosts Australia is expected to be available via Paramount Plus.

Ghosts Australia plot

Surely we will get an Aussie version of Pat? (Image credit: BBC)

Happy young couple Kate and Sean are looking to rent in the city and soon discover that the property market is hell. However, all their dreams seem to have come true when Kate inherits a vast country mansion. But what they don't know yet is that Ramshead Manor is haunted by a collection of ghosts who left the living world over the last 200 years.

Upbeat Kate wants to turn the big house into a boutique hotel but Sean wants a quieter life as he's a country boy at heart. But, just like in the UK and US versions, Kate suffers a near-death experience which means she can suddenly see and speak to the six ghosts! Poor Sean can't see the ghosts and will no doubt be initially worried that Kate is having a breakdown as she claims she can now speak to the dead!

Can their relationship survive this extraordinary turn of events? We don't have any details yet on the ghosts themselves. Just like the other versions, they will reflect the history of the country they're set. We'd be amazed if they didn't have a scoutmaster ghost killed by an arrow like poor Pat in the UK version and Pete in the US version.

Ghosts Australia cast

We have no cast news as yet but the makers have promised it will be a "stellar cast".

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.