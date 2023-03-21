Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars season 2: release date, contestants, challenges and all about the 2023 series

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars season 2 arrives on BBC1 for more tough cookery competition in 2023.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars is back on BBC1 for season 2. Gordon is again ready to give away a whopping £150,000 to the most exciting up-and-coming food entrepreneur in the UK.

The second series of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars follows 12 new contestants, all hand-picked by Gordon, as they take on tough cooking challenges in order to impress him and his special guests, including boxer Nicola Adams, and convince him to invest in their business. To do so they will travel across the UK and cook in some of the most stunning locations, including Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire, Scotland.

“My expectations are high,” stresses Gordon. “These guys should have seen the first Future Food Stars series so they should be more prepared for how to impress me. Yes, they need to have a really good idea, but they also need to have strategized about their future ambitions for their products and the growth opportunities for their brand. Viewers can expect more beautiful locations from across the UK, really interesting special guests who appear on the show to test my contenders, as well as more really tough challenges where the contenders have to push extremely hard to impress me with their skills and ideas.”

Here’s everything we know about Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars season 2…

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars series 2 starts on BBC1 on Thursday March 30 at 9pm. It's an eight-parter series and episodes will becomes available on BBCiPlayer. We can’t wait to see how long it’ll take for quick-tempered Gordon to lose his cool.

What happens, tasks and guest stars in Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars series 2

Each week 12 candidates, all with up-and-coming food or drink ventures, must take on a food-based challenge in order to impress Gordon. At the end of each task one candidate will be eliminated from the competition.

This season the contenders travel all over the country, from the Cotswolds and Wales to Gateshead and Scotland. The tasks will include building brands from scratch, running a pizza business, hosting a drag brunch, concocting recipes for industry magazines and even running Gordon’s own restaurant. Technical tasks include de-shelling lobster, harvesting and identifying seaweed and collecting pine needles and cones from 40-foot trees to infuse into Mille Feuille. Guests will include boxer Nicola Adams and TikTok sensation Uncle Roger.

Meet the contestants in Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars series 2

Here are the 2023 contestants in Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars series 2...

Florence

French chef Florence runs a children’s cooking school in London for children aged 3 to 15.

Amy

Has her own home-based bakery producing topped artisan blondies.

Kier

Founded his business selling hot sauces and condiments in 2019.

Hebe

Sells hand-painted kombucha kits which include everything you need to make a month’s home-brew kombucha servings.

Sam

Has a seafood boil chain with takeaways in London and an online store.

Gary

From Belfast, Gary has a business selling authentic Mexican-inspired street food.

Naomi

Baker Naomi has a social enterprise bakery that reinvests profit back into the local community.

Craig

Owns two small independent craft beer ale houses.

Chris

His business sells matcha and coffee delivered in compostable coffee pods.

Rachel

Runs a café in Ayr, not far from the location of the first task.

Sophie

Sells ready-to-drink vegan iced coffees.

Andy

His business combines CDB and olive oil in order to change how people take CBD.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars season 2 episode guide

Here's our brief guide to Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars season 2...

Episode 1

The series opener sees the contestants head to Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire where they must prepare a five-star outdoor banquet for 30 guests in the castle’s stunning grounds. They must also invent a signature cocktail. But before long there are arguments about table decorations, burnt food and seriously embarrassing delays. But which competitor won’t survive the infamous Gordon Ramsay grilling?

Episodes 2 to 8

We will be updating as the series progresses so please do check back.

Is there a trailer Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars?

More about Gordon Ramsay

Three-time Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay has fronted shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, The F Word and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. He’s also presented Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait, Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong Live, Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course and been a judge on Masterchef. Since 2018 he’s teamed up with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix for the ITV1 show Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip.