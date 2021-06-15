'Great Barrier Reef: The Next Generation' — everything you need to know

Great Barrier Reef: The Next Generation takes us on an adventure under the sea.

Great Barrier Reef: The Next Generation is a new documentary coming to ITV, which will take viewers on a journey into one of the world’s most iconic coastlines.

Following young marine explorers, the documentary features stunning footage such as coral spawning, fish breeding, birds and turtles returning to islands to nest, making it a must watch for any nature lovers.

Cecilie Olsen, SVP, Global Content, Non-Scripted at ITV Studios said: “This is a truly wonderful documentary which will bring the Great Barrier Reef to life for viewers across the globe. The reef faces a difficult future so it’s fitting that we are able to introduce this show to the market on World Oceans Day and reveal the remarkable scientific research which has led to mankind giving it a helping hand with its regeneration.”

Here’s what we know so far…

The release date for this documentary hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we do know that ITV will be screening it in the UK. As soon as a release date is announced, we’ll let you know!

To celebrate #WorldOceansDay, we are launching our brand-new natural history programme, Great Barrier Reef: The Next Generation. Discover Australia’s greatest national treasure at a time of regeneration and renewal. 🐟 🐠 🌊 Find out more: https://t.co/fqKC3PMXGS pic.twitter.com/rNp5pPoHjZJune 8, 2021 See more

What should we expect from the documentary?

Great Barrier Reef: The Next Generation was developed alongside Reef Live, a television event broadcast last year on ABC in Australia over the course of the weekend of the coral spawn. It’s the largest mass breeding event on the planet, and the documentary provides fascinating insights into the natural world. There’s plenty of footage to enjoy as well alongside ground-breaking research that is helping to preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the reef for generations to come.

Cecilie Olsen adds: "The show offers our buyers a unique story about this amazing natural structure, equally attractive as a standalone acquisition or as a logical fourth episode of Magical Land of Oz, which also explored Australia’s incredible coasts. It’s another stellar addition to our diverse and spectacular natural history offering."

Is there a trailer?

A trailer isn’t available yet, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes!