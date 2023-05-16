Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer: release date, celebrities, interview and all we know

Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer sees the Location, Location, Location presenter battle tough terrain, knee-deep snowdrifts and some doggy squabbles as he escapes to the country with three star guests and five gorgeous dogs for his new More4 series.

The three-parter follows Phil and his German shorthaired pointer pup Luna, as they hike from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire, joined on various legs of the journey by blind Paralympian Libby Clegg, JLS star JB Gill and SAS Who Dares Wins’ Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and their beloved pooches.

So here’s everything you need to know about Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer on More4…

Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer launches on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9 pm More4.

You can also catch the series on the Channel 4 streaming service.

What happens and episode guide for Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer?

Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer follows Phil and his 10-month-old German shorthaired pointer puppy Luna as they walk the famous Coast-to-Coast footpath, which takes in the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.

Along three different legs of the journey he’s joined by three celebrity guests with fascinating stories to tell. In episode one, he spends 24 hours in the Lake District with Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham from SAS Who Dares Wins fame, plus Billy’s bulldog Alfie.

Then for episode two, Phil hikes the Yorkshire Dales with double gold medal winner Libby Clegg and her guide dogs Hatti and Bramble, and for the last stretch of the journey it’s JLS star-turned-farmer JB Gill and his rescue mastiff Nala.

Meanwhile, each of the celebrities opens up about their life challenges and what their dogs mean to them.

Phil Spencer with hisis German shorthaired pointer pup Luna. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Interview: Phil Spencer talks us through his Great British Dog Walks

What was the idea behind Great British Dog Walks?

Phil Spencer told us: "It came about because of my love of dogs and my love of the countryside, plus I was keen to meet some people that wouldn’t normally get to chat to. I don't remember ever being so excited driving to work! To have a job where I take Luna for a walk while talking to three really interesting people about their life experiences was an absolute treat! And it was really noticeable how open they all were. Walking with somebody and sharing a love of dogs and the countryside is very different to doing a chat show!"

Tell us about Luna and how she came into your life…

Phil says: "Our cocker spaniel, who’s sadly no longer with us, was getting fairly elderly so we discussed getting another dog. Dogs are very central to our family life and we knew a house without a dog just wouldn't be right. There was a bit of debate over what breed to go for, but we eventually agreed a German shorthaired pointer would be a good fit. Then literally a week later my son, Ben, was at a horse event and spotted German shorthaired pointer mum with a litter of 12 available puppies, and we chose Luna! It was very strange how it came about, but it felt like it was supposed to happen!"

What is it you particularly love about dog walks with Luna?

Phil says: "Without sounding ridiculous, Luna is really good company, she’s an absolute joy! I love spending time with her, talking to her and training her. But I also love the peace and the headspace walking gives me. When I’m filming I’ve got a lot to think about and I do a lot of talking, so when I come home it’s a time to recharge my batteries."

How did Luna enjoy the Coast to Coast Walk?

Phil says: "She loved it. It was like she was on holiday, because she was walking with me all day, then she was on the couch in the pub and in my bedroom at night, all the things that she’s not allowed to do at home! When we got back it took her time to adjust and she had to relearn the rules! But I think she’s a bit of a daddy’s girl since we did the trip together. I came back from three days filming Location, Location, Location in Belfast recently and she was so pleased to see me there was a little bit of wee!"

Did she get on with the other dogs?

Phil says: "Luna and Alfie didn’t get on to start with, but they became good pals. Luna was even kind of mimicking Alfie’s behaviour by the end, which was lovely. Libby’s dogs were amazing. Once they had their fluorescent jackets on they were like, okay I’m at work. But as soon as the jackets came off everything changed and they were just silly, crazy dogs running around with waggy tails! But there was an anxious moment between Luna and Nala at first. Nala’s a mastiff, a very dominant breed of dog, and she needed to assert her dominance over Luna as soon as they met. JB struggled to hold her back because she’s so huge!"

Were there any particular filming challenges?

Phil says: "The weather! Normally I just pack a suit for filming, but for this I had to put in a lot of thought into it because the weather was so changeable. On the leg I did with Libby it snowed so heavily that we couldn't get out of the hotel to drive back up onto the Coast to Coast path because of the drifts. We were completely stuck!"

Who would be your dream companion on a dog walk?

Phil says: "There are so many! But if I could wave a magic wand it would probably be Prince William with his cocker spaniel [Ludo]. Walking the Pembrokeshire coastal path with him would be high on the list!"

Do you go on dog walks with Kirstie Allsopp and her border terrier Dandy, and would consider doing this show with her?

Phil says: "If I stop in at Kirstie’s house in Devon we like to go on a dog walk, although we haven’t done it for some time. But would I like to do this show with her? No! I don’t think me interviewing her would work because I know all the answers. Although maybe because I know her so well I’d know which buttons to press!"

Is there a trailer for Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer?

There’s no trailer yet for Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer. But the series showcases the great British countryside and some seriously adorable dogs, so we’ll be sure to post a trailer here just as soon as it lands!