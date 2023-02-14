Grenfell BBC drama: everything we know

Work has begun on a three part Grenfell BBC drama telling the tale of the 2017 fire, in which 72 people lost their lives and a West London community was left traumatised by grief.

Created by BAFTA-winning screenwriter and director Peter Kosminsky (Wolf Hall, The Undeclared War) the series will give a comprehensive account of the events leading up to, during, and after the devastating fire which took place on 14 June 2017.

Kosminsky will draw on over five years of research for the project — taking in public sources, the inquiry hearings and extensive interviews he conducted with the help of associate producer Ahmed Peerbux.

Here's everything we know so far...

With filming yet to start on this three-part series, it could be at least a year until this one arrives on our screens, making a 2024 release date most likely. Once have a confirmed premier date, we'll be sure to let you know!

72 people died in the fire in June 2017 (Image credit: Getty)

Grenfell BBC drama plot

Peter Kosminsky and his team have gone to great lengths to tell the real story of the Grenfell disaster to give a comprehensive account of what happened before, on and after that fateful night in June 2017.

A BBC press release reads as follows...

"Told from multiple perspectives, the three-part series will shine a light on the human stories of those caught up in the tragedy, exploring the profound impact of Grenfell on survivors, the families and loved ones of those whose lives were lost, the firefighters on duty that night, and the wider community.



"The shockwaves of Grenfell were felt all over the country. This drama will ask not only how this terrible tragedy was able to occur, but also what we can learn to ensure that the events at Grenfell can never happen again elsewhere."

Grenfell BBC drama cast

There's no news on who will star in this three-part drama yet, but there's sure to be no shortage of talent on show for such a high-profile drama. When we hear more we'll be sure to let you know.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as one lands.