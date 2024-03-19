Harry Wild season 3: release date, plot, cast and everything we know

Harry Wild season 3 is on the way, where the retired professor turned investigator returns to solve some more murder cases.

She is once again joined by troubled teen Fergus Reid, her unlikely new accomplice who we learned more about in the previous season. When we're reunited with the duo, there's plenty of personal life drama as well as the stresses of solving some head-scratching murders.

Some of the drama picks up after the events of Harry Wild season 2, where we learned about Fergus Reid and how he went from mugging Harry to actually working alongside her.

Speaking about the return of the series, lead actress Jane Seymour said: "I am thrilled for another mystery-packed season of Harry Wild and can’t wait for our fans to see what investigations Harry and Fergus encounter in Season 3."

"It has been such a joy playing this multi-faceted character and returning to Ireland again to work with this talented cast and crew was fantastic."

Here's everything we know about Harry Wild season 3...

Harry Wild season 3 returns on Monday, May 13 on Acorn TV in the US and UK. It will co-premiere on BBC America for US audiences. Season 3 is made up of six episodes.

Harry Wild season 3 plot

Season 3 presents us with some brand new cases for Harry and Fergus. These include proving that the lead singer of an Irish boyband didn't take his own life, getting to the bottom of why a woman was decapitated in a busy restaurant, and why the director of a popular soap opera was murdered.

On top of this, the agency is still as busy as ever, and Harry and Fergus have to find a way to balance work and life as Fergus plans to contest Paula’s custody claim to his sister. So there'll be some personal dilemmas as well as professional ones.

Harry Wild season 3 cast

Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd in Harry Wild. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

Jane Seymour is back as the titular Harry Wild, with Rohan Nedd joining her as Fergus Reid.

We know that this season also stars Kevin Ryan (Guilt, Copper) who returns as Harry’s son and senior police detective, Amy Huberman (Finding Joy, Striking Out) as Harry’s daughter-in-law, as well as Paul Tylak (Kin), and Rose O’Neill.

Is there a trailer?

No, a trailer for Harry Wild season 3 is not available yet.