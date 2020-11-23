Here's Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2020 lineup

On the first day of Christmas my true love... nope we're not singing the full song. What we will do, however, is breakdown the full Freeform 25 Days of Christmas lineup for you! Hallmark's been going since October, and still has more holiday fun in the tank. But if you're looking for more Blockbuster-y Christmas fare, Freeform is the right place to turn.

All we can say is that we really, really hope you enjoy the Home Alone and Santa Claus movies.

December 1st

Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20 EST

December 2nd

The Santa Clause 6:25 EST

6:25 EST The Santa Clause 2 8:30 EST

8:30 EST The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:00 EST

December 3rd

Home Alone 5:50 EST

5:50 EST Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:20 EST

December 4th

Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 9:15 EST (Encore)

December 5th

Santa Claus is Comin' to Town 6:35 EST

6:35 EST Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 7:40 EST

7:40 EST Frosty the Snowman 8:45 EST

December 6th

Home Alone 6:45 EST (Encore)

6:45 EST (Encore) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 9:15 EST (Encore)

December 7th

Love Actually 3:10 EST

3:10 EST The Santa Clause 6:20 EST (Encore)

December 8th

Almost Christmas 8:20 EST

December 9th

The Star 3:50 EST

3:50 EST Home Alone 5:50 EST (Encore)

December 10th

The Nightmare Before Christmas 6:40 EST

December 11th

Daddy's Home 11:55 EST

December 12th

The Toy Story's aren't really Christmas movies, but we don't make the lineup!

Toy Story 4:50 EST

4:50 EST Toy Story 2 6:50 EST

6:50 EST Toy Story 3 8:55 EST

December 13th

The Santa Clause 7:15 EST (Encore)

7:15 EST (Encore) The Santa Clause 2 9:25 EST (Encore)

2 9:25 EST (Encore) The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:55 EST (Encore)

December 14th

Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20 EST (Encore)

December 15th

Disney's A Christmas Carol 8:25 EST

December 16th

The Santa Clause 2 6:25 EST (Encore)

December 17th

Home Alone 5:50 EST (Encore)

5:50 EST (Encore) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:20 EST (Encore)

December 18th

Dr. Suess' The Grinch (2018) 9:00 EST

December 19th

Dr. Suess' The Grinch (2018) 6:35 EST (Encore)

6:35 EST (Encore) Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas 8:40 EST (Encore)

December 20th

Home Alone 7:45 EST (Encore)

7:45 EST (Encore) Home Alone: Lost in New York 10:15 EST (Encore)

December 21st

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 9:00 EST (Encore)

December 22nd

The Night Before 10:20 EST

December 23rd

Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:10 EST (Encore)

8:10 EST (Encore) Santa Claus is Comin' to Town 10:50 EST (Encore)

10:50 EST (Encore) Prancer Returns 11:55 EST

December 24th

Frosty the Snowman 8:15 EST (Encore)

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 8:50 EST (Encore)

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town 9:55 EST (Encore)

December 25th

Home Alone 6:00 EST (Encore)

6:00 EST (Encore) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:30 EST (Encore)

That is an aggressive amount of Home Alone and The Grinch movies, but we're not here to judge. Holidays this year are going to be weirder than they've ever been before. If you're into it, you find joy however you can!