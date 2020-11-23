Here's Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2020 lineup
The channel will stream Christmas movies from December 1st - 25th.
On the first day of Christmas my true love... nope we're not singing the full song. What we will do, however, is breakdown the full Freeform 25 Days of Christmas lineup for you! Hallmark's been going since October, and still has more holiday fun in the tank. But if you're looking for more Blockbuster-y Christmas fare, Freeform is the right place to turn.
All we can say is that we really, really hope you enjoy the Home Alone and Santa Claus movies.
December 1st
- Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20 EST
December 2nd
- The Santa Clause 6:25 EST
- The Santa Clause 2 8:30 EST
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:00 EST
December 3rd
- Home Alone 5:50 EST
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:20 EST
December 4th
- Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 9:15 EST (Encore)
December 5th
- Santa Claus is Comin' to Town 6:35 EST
- Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 7:40 EST
- Frosty the Snowman 8:45 EST
December 6th
- Home Alone 6:45 EST (Encore)
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 9:15 EST (Encore)
December 7th
- Love Actually 3:10 EST
- The Santa Clause 6:20 EST (Encore)
December 8th
- Almost Christmas 8:20 EST
December 9th
- The Star 3:50 EST
- Home Alone 5:50 EST (Encore)
December 10th
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 6:40 EST
December 11th
- Daddy's Home 11:55 EST
December 12th
- Toy Story 4:50 EST
- Toy Story 2 6:50 EST
- Toy Story 3 8:55 EST
December 13th
- The Santa Clause 7:15 EST (Encore)
- The Santa Clause 2 9:25 EST (Encore)
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:55 EST (Encore)
December 14th
- Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20 EST (Encore)
December 15th
- Disney's A Christmas Carol 8:25 EST
December 16th
- The Santa Clause 2 6:25 EST (Encore)
December 17th
- Home Alone 5:50 EST (Encore)
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:20 EST (Encore)
December 18th
- Dr. Suess' The Grinch (2018) 9:00 EST
December 19th
- Dr. Suess' The Grinch (2018) 6:35 EST (Encore)
- Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas 8:40 EST (Encore)
December 20th
- Home Alone 7:45 EST (Encore)
- Home Alone: Lost in New York 10:15 EST (Encore)
December 21st
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 9:00 EST (Encore)
December 22nd
- The Night Before 10:20 EST
December 23rd
- Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:10 EST (Encore)
- Santa Claus is Comin' to Town 10:50 EST (Encore)
- Prancer Returns 11:55 EST
December 24th
- Frosty the Snowman 8:15 EST (Encore)
- Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 8:50 EST (Encore)
- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town 9:55 EST (Encore)
December 25th
- Home Alone 6:00 EST (Encore)
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:30 EST (Encore)
That is an aggressive amount of Home Alone and The Grinch movies, but we're not here to judge. Holidays this year are going to be weirder than they've ever been before. If you're into it, you find joy however you can!
