Homicide: New York — release date, trailer and everything we know about Dick Wolf docuseries
The legendary creator of the Law & Order franchise tackles some real-life stories of the Big Apple.
Dick Wolf strikes again, but this time in a docuseries titled Homicide: New York. In the new Netflix show, Wolf shines a spotlight on some real-life crimes that occurred in New York City as told by detectives and prosecutors.
Now the new show is a bit different "dun dun" world of Law & Order, which currently consists of Law & Order: SVU season 25, Law & Order season 23 and Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4. However, the trailer makes the true crime series look as if it's definitely worth the watch. Interested in learning more?
Here's everything we know about Homicide: New York.
Homicide: New York release date
Homicide: New York is a five-episode series that premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, March 20. For those interested in watching the episodes, you need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.
Check out what else is premiering on Netflix this month. Also, just to note, Homicide: Los Angeles is expected to arrive later in 2024, which is again a Dick Wolf docuseries that showcases crimes of the big city.
Homicide: New York premise
Here is the official synopsis of Homicide: New York:
"From Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them."
Homicide: New York trailer
If you’re someone who enjoys watching true crime documentaries, then this series should be right up your alley. Check out the clip below.
Dick Wolf shows
If the name Dick Wolf doesn't instantly ring a bell for you, allow us to reintroduce him. He's a legendary TV producer who has created some of the most successful procedural dramas of all time. Here's a list of shows executive-produced by Wolf over the years.
- Gideon Oliver
- Christine Cromwell
- H.E.L.P.
- Nasty Boys
- The Human Factor
- Mann & Machine
- Crime & Punishment
- South Beach
- The Wright Verdicts
- Swift Justice
- Feds
- Players
- New York Undercover
- D.C.
- Arrest & Trial
- Deadline
- Dragnet
- Crime & Punishment
- Law & Order
- Law & Order: SVU
- Law & Order: Trial by Jury
- Conviction
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent
- Law & Order: LA
- Law & Order: UK
- Stars Earn Stripes
- Dead Again
- 3AM
- Cold Justice: Sex Crimes
- Nightwatch
- Chicago Justice
- Inside the FBI: New York
- Law & Order True Crime
- Nightwatch Nation
- First Responders Live
- Murder for Hire
- Criminal Confessions
- Dark Woods
- Final Moments
- Cold Justice
- Blood & Money
- Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago P.D.
- FBI
- FBI: International
- FBI: Most Wanted
