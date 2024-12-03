How To Kill Your Family: cast, plot and everything we know

How To Kill Your Family on Netflix is the series adaptation of Bella Mackie’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy plays Grace Bernard, the illegitimate daughter of billionaire and social climber Simon Artemis. Snubbed by her family, Grace decides to make sure she inherits her father’s cash by picking off all those in line before her, using increasingly creative means. But will it really give her the peace of mind she craves?

“As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life,” says Anya Taylor-Joy. “After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is Sally, (producer Sally Woodward Gentle) Lizzie (producer Lizzie Rusbridger) and Emma (lead writer Emma Moran). I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix dark comedy How To Kill Your Family…

How To Kill Your Family is an eight-part series that will air on Netflix, hopefully sometime in 2025. As soon as we hear of a date, we’ll let you know on this page.

How To Kill Your Family plot

Grace is the product of an affair her mother had with billionaire Simon Artemis, which he claims not to remember. That left her and her mum struggling to fend for themselves so when Grace’s mum dies, she is left hellbent on revenge and determined to make sure she gets her hands on her rightful inheritance. But that means killing off her estranged family members using increasingly inventive methods. However, Grace’s mission only detracts her from what she actually needs.

How To Kill Your Family cast — Anya Taylor-Joy as Grace

Anya Taylor-Joy plays murderer Grace in How To Kill Your Family. She shot to fame as chess champion Beth Harmon in the series The Queen’s Gambit. She has also starred in Emma (see below), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Dune: Part Two, Amsterdam, Peaky Blinders, The Miniaturist, Glass and Last Night in Soho.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth in Emma. (Image credit: Focus Features/Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Who else is starring?

The rest of the cast for How To Kill Your Family has yet to be announced but when it is, we’ll update this page.

Is there a trailer?

No but it’s too early at the moment. We’ll add it to this page as soon as one is released.

Behind the scenes and more on How To Kill Your Family

How To Kill Your Family is first production for Netflix from Sid Gentle Films Ltd (Killing Eve) with Emma Moran (Extraordinary) at the helm as lead writer.

Bella Mackie says: “It’s been thrilling to watch the characters I wrote take on new life under this magnificent creative team. Anya is the most perfect fit to play Grace: I often think she understands her better than I do. Pairing up with (film production company) Sid Gentle has been joyful and introducing me to Emma (Moran) has made me supremely confident the book is in safe hands.”

Emma Moran says: "I felt an immediate kinship with Grace. She’s the kind of complicated, dark, but utterly hilarious anti-hero you dream of writing. Striking that balance between camp fun and brutal violence that Bella hits so perfectly in the book is a challenge I’m so looking forward to. I’ve never had more fun on a project with such a high body count."

Sally Woodward Gentle says: “I couldn't be more thrilled by our team. Emma Moran is a magical talent with a unique voice and the excitement is already palpable in the writers’ room as Anya, Lizzie and the team explore Bella's rip-roaring, takes-no-prisoners, satirically pitch-black novel. This series can promise more twists and darker crimes as we go deeper into Grace and the characters around her. Anya is a fantastic collaborator and couldn't be a more perfect actor to inhabit Grace - sophisticated, multi-layered, dangerously funny and desperately intuitive.”

Mona Qureshi, Director of Scripted Series at Netflix says: “We are delighted to be embarking on such a fun and wild adventure, with our fabulous partners at Sid Gentle, and the extraordinary and rare talents that are Anya Taylor-Joy and Emma Moran lighting up the path. Bella Mackie has given us a brilliantly modern anti-hero in Grace, whose darkly humorous quest for revenge will take a scythe through British society as she sets about picking off the family that has wronged her. It is hard to imagine a more dazzling Grace than Anya - and we cannot wait to bring this to our Netflix members.”

All about the novel How To Kill Your Family

How To Kill Your Family the novel was the first work of fiction by journalist and author Bella Mackie and has sold more than 1.2 million copies since it was released in 2021. Bella’s first book Jog On was a memoir about how running helped her mental health and was followed by Jog On Journal, a practical guide to getting up and running. In 2024, Bella wrote her second fictional book, What A Way to Go. She is married to Radio 1 DJ Greg James and is delighted her book will be coming to our screens.