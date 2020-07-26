How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

MLB had to hit pause during Spring Training, but now the dog days of summer give pro baseball a chance to play ball. There have been some changes due to COVID-19, with a short schedule, new rules, and some players off the field. Still teams and fans are excited that the big leagues are in action again, and you’ll want to see as many games as you can.

Arizona and San Diego kicked off their first series of the year on Friday, and they hit game three on Sunday afternoon. You can watch Marte and Tatis Jr., two of the game’s youngest stars, as you watch the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres on ESPN+.

When is Diamondbacks vs. Padres?

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the San Diego Padres on Sunday, July 26 at 4:10 p.m. The game will be played at Petco Park in San Diego. While the game will be on two regional sports networks in that area, Diamondbacks vs. Padres will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.

Julio Teheran will get the start at pitcher for the Diamondbacks, and he will be opposing Aaron Nola, who is the starting pitcher for the Braves.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres — Game Preview

The Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) come into this season off the heels of a middle of the road 2019. They finished last year with a winning record (85-77) but it was only good for 7th in the National League, and it left the team outside of the playoffs. Versatile star Ketel Marte could be in position to challenge for an MVP award in this shortened season.

The San Diego Padres (1-0) are hoping for much better out of the 2020 season then the team had in 2019. The Padres finished last in the NL West Division, and had the third worst record (70-92) in the whole National League. The team does have one of the newest and brightest young stars in all of baseball in shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, when he had 22 home runs, 53 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases.

