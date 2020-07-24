How to watch Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas live stream online July 24 on DAZN

Boxing as a sport was hard hit by the global pandemic that shut down much of the world this spring and summer. Now it’s coming back in a big way. Sports channels and services are pleased to have live events back on the schedule, and DAZN is fortunate to have a big name prospect in their first main event.

This rising star of boxing is facing his toughest test yet as he battles a boxer who has been in the ring with the biggest names in the welterweight division. This Friday night, you can get in on the action when you watch Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas streaming exclusively on DAZN .

When is the Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas fight?

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Samuel Vargas will take place on Friday, July 24 from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. DAZN will have the live stream broadcast of the Main card starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. The Main Event of Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas should start at approximately 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas — The Main Event Preview

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0) is one of the biggest rising stars in boxing right now, and he’s expected to do great things in 2020 and beyond. Ortiz Jr. received multiple awards coming out of 2019, including being named Prospect of the Year by both The Ring Magazine and legendary boxing writer Dan Rafael.

Ortiz Jr. has won by knockout in every one of his fights, with only one opponent going beyond the fifth round. If he can close out Vargas in the same way, Ortiz Jr. could have huge fights to come in a Welterweight class filled with big names like Errol Spence, Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao.

Ortiz is planning a tribute to his friend and “bro”, boxer Travell Mazion. Mazion died just one week ago in a car crash, and as an undefeated 24 year old boxer he had a bright future ahead like Ortiz Jr.

Samuel Vargas (31-5-2) is a tough opponent with a long career in the ring, and he could be the perfect test to see if Ortiz Jr. is ready to compete at the next level. Vargas has experience winning and defending a title belt, as he spent over two years as the WBA-NABA welterweight champion. His resume includes several greats including Errol Spence Jr, Amir Khan and Danny Garcia.

While many view Vargas as a gatekeeper in this slot, he has the experience and savvy to score points and win a decision against Ortiz Jr., because Ortiz Jr. hasn’t needed to face the judges yet in his career. Vargas' best strategy may be to stretch out the fight, frustrate Ortiz Jr., and see how the young man handles the later rounds.

Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for Saturday’s streaming boxing event exclusively on DAZN. All times listed are Eastern.

Main card: 8 p.m.

Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas: approx. 11:30 p.m.

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0) vs. Samuel Vargas (31-5-2)

Hector Tanajara (19-0) vs. Mercito Gesta (32-3-3)

Shane Mosley Jr (15-3) vs. Jeremy Ramos (11-8)

Seniesa Estrada (18-0) vs. Miranda Adkins (5-0)

Hector Valdez (12-0) vs. Josue Morales (11-11-4)

Evan Sanchez (7-0) vs. Issouf Kinda (18-4)

How to watch Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas on DAZN

DAZN

The cost: $20 a month or $100 a year

Watch DAZN on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas might have been a Pay-Per-View event costing as much as $80 for one night. Another option could have been for Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas to air on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want.

How much will Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas cost on DAZN?

