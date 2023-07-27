How to watch The Hundred 2023 cricket series online or on TV

Cricket's The Hundred is back for another year, with the ECB bringing back this quick and snappy format for cricket matches for its third year yet. This time around it begins on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

In the UK, the BBC is showing 16 of the games live, including the opening day double-header and both finals.

The Hundred is ostensibly a cricket tournament for eight men's and eight women's cricket squads from around the UK, but it's also a showcase for 100-ball cricket, where each team faces 100 deliveries.

Listen up, here are the rules:

How to watch The Hundred in the UK

If you want to watch as many of The Hundred matches as possible, you'll want to sign up to Sky Sports, as this will air each of the 68 games in the series between three of its channels: Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Main Event and of course Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports generally costs around £46 per month, as it's an expansion package over standard Sky TV. However there are frequently deals or price shuffles which mean you can pay a little less for your first month, and you can see current prices or deals here.

If you don't want to sign up to Sky Sports, 16 of the matches will be shown by the BBC, including both finals. These will air on BBC Two, and we'll mark which matches these are in the full fixtures list below.

How to watch The Hundred in the US

Unlike some sports tournaments, The Hundred is readily available to watch in the US, and it's all thanks to Willow TV. That's right, your reliable cricket cable channel is showing The Hundred too.

Fixtures for The Hundred — both the men's and women's ones — will show on either Willow HD or Willow Extra, with the former generally showing the matches and Extra getting them if another match of The Hundred or Lanka Premier League is on. Willow HD will also show highlights of the matches.

If you don't already have Willow TV's channels as part of your cable package, there's only one live TV streaming service that offers them: Sling TV. You can subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange, with both plans costing the same, but you'll also need to sign up to the World Sports package.

The monthly cost of that is $40 for either of the Orange or Blue plans (or $55 for both) and an extra $10 for World Sports, so $50 monthly in total.

How to watch The Hundred everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch X, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

The Hundred cricket fixtures

Here's the full list of fixtures for The Hundred tournament.

* indicates that the match is being aired by the BBC in the UK, not just on Sky Sports.

Tuesday, August 1

*Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

*Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Wednesday, August 2

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals (men) — 6.30 am ET/3.30 am PT/11.30 am UK

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals (women) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

*London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Thursday, August 3

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Friday, August 4

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Saturday, August 5

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals (men) — 6 am ET/3 am PT/11 am UK

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals (women) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

*Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (men) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (women) — 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK

Sunday, August 6

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers (men) — 6 am ET/3 am PT/11 am UK

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers (women) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire (men) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire (women) — 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK

Monday, August 7

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Tuesday, August 8

London Spirit vs Southern Brave (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

London Spirit vs Southern Brave (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

(Image credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Wednesday, August 9

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers (men) — 6.30 am ET/3.30 am PT/11.30 am UK

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers (women) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

*Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

*Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Thursday, August 10

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Friday, August 11

*Northern Supercharges vs Oval Invincibles (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Northern Supercharges vs Oval Invincibles (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Saturday, August 12

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets (men) — 6 am ET/3 am PT/11 am UK

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets (women) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

*Welsh Fire vs Southern Braves (men) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Welsh Fire vs Southern Braves (women) — 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK

Sunday, August 13

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (men) — 6 am ET/3 am PT/11 am UK

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (women) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles (men) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles (women) — 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK

Monday, August 14

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Tuesday, August 15

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Wednesday, August 16

*Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

*Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Thursday, August 17

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Friday, August 18

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Saturday, August 19

*Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (men) — 6 am ET/3 am PT/11 am UK

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (women) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles (men) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles (women) — 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK

Sunday, August 20

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (men) — 6 am ET/3 am PT/11 am UK

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (women) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit (men) — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit (women) — 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK

Monday, August 21

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Tuesday, August 22

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Wednesday, August 23

*Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

*Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Thursday, August 24

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit (men) — 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit (women) — 1.30 pm ET/10.30 am PT/6.30 pm UK

Saturday, August 26

*Women's Eliminator — 9.30 am ET/6.30 am PT/2.30 pm UK

Men's Eliminator — 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK

Sunday August 27

*Women's Final — 9.15 am ET/6.15 am PT/2.15 pm UK

*Men's Final — 1 pm ET/10 am PT/6 pm UK

The Hundred cricket teams

There are eight teams in each of the men's and women's strands of The Hundred cricket tournament. It's the same eight teams for both sections too. They are, along with their home grounds:

Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge)

Southern Braves (Rose Bowl)

London Spirit (Lord's)

Oval Invincibles (The Oval)

Birmingham Phoenix (Edgbaston)

Manchester Originals (Old Trafford)

Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens)

Northern Superchargers (Headingley)

In the women's league, the Oval Invincibles are the defending champions, having won both of the previous iterations of The Hundred, so they're the team to beat.

The men's league was won in 2022 by the Trent Rockets and in 2021 by the Southern Brave.