How to watch the National Dog Show 2023 on Thanksgiving Day
The National Dog Show on NBC has been a Thanksgiving tradition for over 20 years.
As soon as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ends, many American families tune in to another holiday tradition: the National Dog Show. NBC has been airing the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day for more than 20 years and this year promises to be bigger than ever with lots of fan favorite "goodest" boys and girls to root for.
The National Dog Show is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. Founded in 1879, the event has taken place annually since 1933. NBC first started airing yearly on Thanksgiving Day in 2002.
As part of the American Kennel Club, the National Dog Show recognizes all 212 AKC breeds, split into seven judging groups: Herding Group, Hound Group, Non-Sporting Group, Sporting Group, Terrier Group, Toy Group, Working Group.
The winner of the National Dog Show takes home the Blue Ribbon and a cash prize of $20,000. That'll buy a lot of kibble.
How to watch the National Dog Show 2023
The National Dog Show 2023 airs on Thursday, November 23, at noon ET/PT on NBC. The show has been edited so that group judging and Best in Show judging are featured. Being on NBC, anyone with a traditional cable subscription, TV antenna or a live TV streaming service, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
You can also catch the action live on Peacock. Highlights from previous shows are also be available on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.
National Dog Show 2023 hosts
The event is once again hosted by dog lovers John O'Hurley and David Frei. Mary Carillo returns to provide analysis, floor coverage and a behind the scenes look at all the work that goes into making these dogs look great in the competition ring.
Past winners of the National Dog Show
Last year's winner was Winston, the French Bulldog. He was the first Frenchie to ever win the National Dog Show.
Here's a look at the winners from the past two decades:
2022: Winston (French Bulldog)
2021: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)
2020: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)
2019: Thor (Bulldog)
2018: Whiskey (Whippet)
2017: Newton (Brussels Griffon)
2016: Gia (Greyhound)
2015: Charlie (Skye Terrier)
2014: Nathan (Bloodhound)
2013: Jewel (American Foxhound)
2012: Sky (Wire Fox Terrier)
2011: Eira (Wire Fox Terrier)
2010: Clooney (Irish Setter)
2009: Sadie (Scottish Terrier)
2008: Holly (Pointer)
2007: Swizzle (Australian Shepherd)
2006: Vikki (Toy Poodle)
2005: Rufus (Colored Bull Terrier)
2004: Gracie (Smooth Fox Terrier)
2003: Raisin (Doberman Pinscher)
2002: Miki (Standard Poodle)
