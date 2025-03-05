I'm A Celebrity 2025: rumoured line-up, latest news and everything we know

I'm A Celebrity 2025 will soon see a fresh gang of famous faces ditching their glamorous lifestyles for the Australian jungle as they compete to be crowned the show's King or Queen.

The award-winning reality series has been running for more than 20 years and has had hundreds of celebrities take part in stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials with creepy crawlies in a bid to win stars for camp.

While we are still waiting for an official lineup for this year's show, the rumour mill has been in overdrive as always - but who will we be adding to the I'm A Celebrity winners list later this year?

Here's everything we know about I'm A Celebrity 2025...

While we have a bit of a wait to find out when the new series will be airing on ITV1 and ITVX, we do know that traditionally the show starts around the middle of November, and this year is expected to be the same.

As soon as we get an official release date we will add it to this guide.

I'm A Celebrity 2025 rumoured line-up

While we will have to watch until later in the year to find out exactly who will be heading Down Under, hasn't stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive as various celebrities are linked to the show.

Here are some of the famous faces that could be part of this year's lineup...

Jools Oliver

During an Instagram live with Ant and Dec, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver dismissed the idea that he would be appearing on the next series but revealed he thought his wife, Jools, would be perfect. He told them: "I think it's an amazing show, but honestly you couldn't give me enough olive oil in the world to make me eat a witchetty grub or a kangaroo's a**e, no way. But what I can give you is my wife Jools, she would love to be on the show. Go on Jools."

Ant replied: "We would take Jools." While Dec added: "Jools Oliver, first booking for 2025. Thanks, Jools, see you in Australia."

Jack Grealish

Manchester City footballer Jack sent hosts Ant and Dec a video telling the duo that he would love to appear on the show. He said: "Hey guys, Jack here, I’ve heard that a few of you guys want to see me in the jungle. I can’t lie to you this is something that I’d absolutely love to do. It’s a show that I’ve watched since I was little and it’s a show that I love. I don’t know how I’d get on in there and I don’t think I’d be the best, to be honest, but I’d give it a go". Maybe we could be seeing Jack in the camp at the end of the year?

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle in 2022 after just two days when it was discovered she had anaemia. But, while her time on the show might have been cut short, she is determined that this isn't the end of her jungle journey. She told The Sun last year: “The jungle will be getting finished at some point, one thousand percent. I can’t rest until I’ve finished it." Could 2025 be the year she returns?

I'm A Celebrity 2025 hosts

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are likely to be returning to host the series. Ant and Dec have hosted the show since it debuted in 2002, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the pair are back for another series.

Is there a trailer for I'm A Celebrity 2025?

No, sadly it is a bit too early for a trailer, but as soon as one arrives we will add it to this guide.

Who won I'm a Celebrity 2024?

After Reverend Richard Coles, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones all made it to the final, it was eventually Danny who was crowned King of the Jungle for 2024 with Coleen coming in at second place.

Danny was the favourite to win after winning viewers over with his honest conversations, opening up about his anxiety and relationship with his dad, as well as calmly dealing with a python in his shorts in his very first trial!

Speaking of his win, he said: "It’s a lovely feeling to be liked. I hope it comes across on TV, but it’s real in there. You’re hungry, you’re tired, you’re lethargic. It’s insane. I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned how valuable time is with loved ones. I always prioritize my job so much — with success comes compromise. What I’ve learned, especially from all these campmates, is time is precious."

Behind the scenes and more on I'm A Celebrity 2025

