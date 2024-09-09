In Vogue: The 90s — release date, trailer, supermodels, celebs and everything we know

In Vogue: The 90s sees Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour and a host of famous faces discuss the decade

In Vogue: The 90s is a glamorous six-part Disney Plus documentary featuring interviews with a host of A-listers, world-famous models, influential fashion designers and photographers all giving their take on the fashion industry and its influences through the 90s.

Packed with archive footage, photo shoots and exclusive insights from Vogue editors past and present including Anna Wintour, each episode explores defining 90s moments such as Hollywood influences, the rise of grunge, the Met Gala, hip hop and the globalization of American fashion.

Episodes 1-3 will drop on Friday, September 13 on Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland, and on Hulu in the U.S.

The remaining episodes 4-6 will drop a week later on Friday, September 20.

Victoria Beckham gives her take on the 90s and the fashion industry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Vogue: The 90s —what can we expect to see in episode one?

Episode one explores the dawning of the supermodel, the mighty influence of pop icon Madonna, the meteoric rise of Kate Moss and the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic.

The likes of Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica-Parker, Nicole Kidman and Victoria Beckham discuss their sartorial influences of the decade, among them pop-queen Madonna who Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, controversially put on the cover of the magazine in 1989 when she first took over the reins. "It was time for change", says Wintour, "under the previous leadership every cover of Vogue looked the same: close-ups, airbrushed, big hair, big earrings".

Anna Wintour has been US editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wintour continues: "Sometimes you just need to tear everything up and start over. I remember a plane trip where a conservative gentleman started talking to me. He said, 'I love Vogue, it reminds me of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly. It should never be Madonna.' A lightbulb went off in my head, 'It should be Madonna’. She was the one young people were looking up to in terms of their style icons."

Kim Kardashian talks about the huge impact Madonna, her Hollywood neighbour at the time, had on the decade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who are some of the supermodels featured in In Vogue:The 90s?

Naomi Campbell shares her behind the scenes memories of the era. (Image credit: Disney+)

Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista are Claudia Schiffer among the big name super models chatting on camera and giving their take on the decade, their behind the scenes stories and the big fashion trends and influences of the time.

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer was one of the best known modelling faces of the 90s. (Image credit: Disney+)

What does Kate Moss talk about in In Vogue: The 90s?

Episode one sees Kate Moss discussing her meteoric rise to fame in 1992 after being selected to shoot alongside famous rap star Mark Wahlberg (aka Marky Mark) for a Calvin Klein campaign.

"I was really nervous", recounts Moss, "I was 18 and still felt like a girl from Croydon and he was a big superstar rapper. They asked me to be topless and there were a lot of men on set. I did feel vulnerable. Calvin was clever, he had an instinct of what young people wanted to see."

Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker shares her memories of the 90s fashion scene. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who are some the famous designers contributing to the series?

Stella McCartney, Vera Wang, Tom Ford, John Galliano, Tommy Hilfiger and Marc Jacobs are amongst the prominent designers sharing their insights, influences and experiences of the decade.

Is there a trailer for In Vogue: The 90s?

Yes, there is a trailer and you can watch it here.

As the clip opens, Gwyneth Paltrow is asked: "What's the defining publication about fashion?" Her answer? 'Vogue, of course'.

In another shot, Vogue US editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who is rarely seen without her sunglasses, is asked: "Do you mind awfully taking your sunglasses off?" And she declares defiantly: "No, I'm going to wear them."

In Vogue: The 90s will premiere on Friday, 13 September with the first three episodes on Disney Plus.