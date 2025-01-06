Inheritance starring Phoebe Dynevor: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Continuing to build off her breakout role in Netflix’s Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor is taking on the spy genre in the 2025 new movie Inheritance.

This thriller sees her play a woman who discovers that her dad is a spy and quickly finds herself in the middle of an international conspiracy. Intrigued?

Here is everything you need to know about Inheritance, from when it premieres to the movie’s trailer.

Inheritance releases exclusively in US movie theaters on January 24, one of the many January 2025 movies that are helping to kick off the new year. At this time we don’t have any information on a UK release date for the movie.

Inheritance cast

Dynevor leads the cast of this spy thriller as Maya. While her breakout undoubtedly came from playing Daphne Bridgerton in the popular Netflix series, Dynevor also had runs on TV shows like Waterloo Road, Snatch and Younger. More recently she received some strong acclaim for her performance in the Netflix thriller Fair Play.

The other recognizable name in the Inheritance cast is Rhys Ifans, who plays Maya’s father. Ifans has most recently starred in House of the Dragon, Venom: The Last Dance and Nyad, but has memorably also appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man, Berlin Station, Anonymous and Notting Hill.

The rest of the cast features Necar Zadegan (Mayor of Kingstown), Kersti Bryan (Perry Mason), Ciara Baxendale (Trying) and Majd Eid (Holy Spider).

Inheritance plot

Neil Burger and Olen Steinhauer wrote the script for Inheritance. Here is the official synopsis:

“When Maya learns her father Sam was once a spy, she suddenly finds herself at the center of an international conspiracy. As she seeks answers, Maya herself becomes a target and must quickly learn the skills of her father in this nervy, fast-moving thriller.”

Inheritance trailer

Watch the trailer for Inheritance right here.

Inheritance - Official Trailer | Phoebe Dynevor | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Neil Burger movies

In addition to co-writing the screenplay, Neil Burger is the director of Inheritance. Burger has been behind a number of big movies over the course of his career, here’s a look at his feature film resume:

Interview with the Assassin (2002)

The Illusionist (2006)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Limitless (2011)

Divergent (2014)

The Upside (2017)

Voyagers (2021)

The Marsh King’s Daughter (2023)

Inheritance behind the scenes

Inheritance is produced by Bill Block, Neil Burger and Charles Miller, with Miramax as the production company and IFC Films handling distribution.

One of the interesting things about the production of Inheritance was that Burger and his crew wanted to cause as little disruption as possible. Per the official press notes on the movie from IFC, at all of their locations (New York, Cairo, New Delhi and Seoul) they shot with “a tiny crew, no lights, no boom mikes, trying to make ourselves invisible.” This also allowed them to react in the moment without drawing much attention themselves, including one anecdote when filming in a New York airport that Dynevor, in character, stole a pair of sunglasses from a store (they were returned after they were done with them).