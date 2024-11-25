Irresistible: Why We Can't Stop Eating — everything we know

Irresistible: Why We Can't Stop Eating is a new BBC Two documentary by Dr Chris van Tulleken about the dangers of ultra-processed foods.

The bad news is that a huge amount of the food we eat is ultra-processed, from ice cream, cakes, biscuits, and chocolate bars to instant soups and fruit-flavoured yoghurts.

If you're trying to spot ultra-processed foods then here's a useful definition from the British Heart Foundation: "Ultra-processed foods typically have more than one ingredient that you never or rarely find in a kitchen".



Dr Chris van Tulleken, who's best known for hosting Operation Ouch! with his twin brother Dr Xand, has already written a book about the subject called "Ultra-processed people", and he's now made this documentary.

As the makers put it: "There's a lot to love about them: they're hyper-delicious, super-convenient, have long shelf-lives and are extremely cheap. But a growing body of evidence is linking these industrially produced products to our declining health". Here's everything we know…

What's it about?

As mentioned it's about the dangers of ultra-processed foods. Talking about why he decided to make the documentary, Dr Chris says: "Poor diet has overtaken tobacco as the leading cause of early death globally. We have previously thought of this as being a problem for the individual — that people are making bad choices. The evidence shows us that this is wrong. The diet that people eat is constrained by the food environment — the food that is available and that they can afford.

"This environment has been created by an industry that has very little interest in public health. I wanted to show that when people struggle with food it is not their fault.

"The products that we consume all day have been developed and marketed by some of the smartest people on earth to be irresistible. The film makes the case that the companies need regulation, just like Big Tobacco."

Can we control what we eat?

Dr Chris says: "No. What we eat is determined by price, marketing and availability. So many people can't afford and don't have time to prepare healthy food. Low income families in the UK are essentially forced to eat unhealthy food.

"And the food that is all around us is engineered to drive excess consumption — how does a 15 year old on a limited budget keep control in the face of food development and marketing budgets that run into billions of pounds. They can't."

As to what he hopes people will take away from this documentary, he adds: "That they have been gaslit by the food companies and that the food companies cannot be partners in change. They should be treated like tobacco companies because they behave like tobacco companies. These companies should not partner with government. They shouldn't sponsor sports or pay for research. They shouldn't fund food charities. And if someone is feeling ashamed or guilty because they are struggling with food they should know that it is not their fault — it is the food."

Behind the scenes and more on Irresistible: Why We Can't Stop Eating

