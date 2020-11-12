Is FuboTV available on PlayStation 5?

FuboTV (Image credit: Fubo TV) FUBO STANDARD: This plan gets you 95 channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR and 2 screens at once for $59.99 a month. FUBO FAMILY: For $64.99 a month you can get 95 channels, 500 hours of DVR, and 3 screens at once. FUBO ELITE: $79.99 a month for 153 channels, Fubo Extra, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and up to five streams at once. ADD-ONS: FuboTV also has a wealth of other options, including even more sports, and more International options. • Try Fubo TV today!

The PlayStation 5 is here! And it's even money that you've either got one, got one on the way, or are trying to find one. But questions remain. Questions like whether you can watch FuboTV on PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, there's nothing but bad news on that front, at least as the PS5 initially launches. FuboTV is not available on PlayStation 5. (Or PS4, for that matter.)

We've reached out to FuboTV to see if there's any movement on this front, and whether it has plans to get FuboTV onto the PlayStation platform. Theoretically that should be less of a political minefield now that Sony has shut down its PlayStation Vue streaming service, but we've still gone through the bulk of 2020 without FuboTV being available on PlayStation.

That's not to say that there aren't relatively inexpensive workarounds. You can snag a third-generation Chromecast for just $30, which will let you stream FuboTV that way. But that tops out at 1080p resolution, and one of the more important features of FuboTV is that it has some live sports in upscaled 4K resolution. So for that you'd want to go with the $50 Chromecast with Google TV.

Chromecast with Google TV is the option that not only includes 4K support, but it also has a full built-in operating system — that's the new Google TV — plus a full remote control, so it's easier than ever to fire up the FuboTV directly and not through your phone. (Same goes for most every other streaming service, too.)

So, yes, you'll need a separate bit of streaming kit for now to watch FuboTV alongside PlayStation 5, but you can do so relatively inexpensively.

FuboTV, which at the time of this writing has nearly a half-million subscribers, features a competitive lineup of live channels, a number of add-on services, and a price that competes with the big boys. And as mentioned above, FuboTV has some sports in upscaled 4K via Fox Sports, which is an excellent way to watch, if possible. (Yes, it's not the same as true source-fed 4K, but it's absolutely better than 1080p. You have to see it to believe it.)