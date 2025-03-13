Jane McDonald: Pole to Pole — what happens, locations and everything we know

Jane McDonald: Pole to Pole sees the star take her most intrepid journey yet.

Jane McDonald: Pole to Pole is the singer/travel presenter's most ambitious journey yet! Following in the footsteps of Michael Palin’s Pole to Pole, which saw the actor undertake a 23,000-mile TV journey on BBC1 from the North Pole to the South Pole in the early 90s, Jane McDonald is taking on an extraordinary expedition from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle for her new Channel 5 series.

Across six episodes the cruise ship crooner-turned-travel presenter crosses continents, oceans and time zones to give a unique look at some of the world’s most spectacular travel destinations. Hopefully we can expect a song or two as well — surely from the musical Frozen?

So here’s everything we know about Jane McDonald: Pole to Pole on Channel 5 now called 5…

Jane McDonald: Pole to Pole arrives on Channel 5, now called 5, later in 2025. We’ll update with an exact date and time here, so keep checking back.

What happens and locations in Jane McDonald: Pole To Pole

In a brave departure from her usual travel shows Jane sets off on a global journey from the icy terrain of Antarctica to the remote beauty of the Arctic. Along the way, heading up through South America and beyond, she’ll experience some of the wonders of the world, as well as some luxurious travel destinations!

Jane McDonald’s previous TV adventures…

Holiday guru and singer Jane has hosted plenty of travel series, including Holidaying with Jane McDonald, Cruising with Jane McDonald, Jane McDonald’s Caribbean, Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan and The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald.

The well-travelled star has also presented her own shows, Jane & Friends and Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire.

Jane in Japan for Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we can’t wait to see Jane on her latest journey, so we’ll add a trailer here as soon as one lands!

All about Pole to Pole with Michael Palin

Back in 1992 a very similar journey was undertaken in BBC1’s Pole to Pole with Michael Palin followed the Monty Python actor across eight episodes as he undertook an epic five-month journey along the 30-degree east line of longitude from the North Pole to the South Pole.