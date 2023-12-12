The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald: release date, destinations, what happens and everything you need to know

The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald sees singer/travel presenter Jane on an island-hopping journey across the Canary Islands to discover the hidden treasures each destination has to offer. She’ll explore Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, checking out the islands’ tourist sights, dishing out some insider secrets and tasting the flavours of the Canaries on our behalf.

So here’s everything you need know about the Channel 5 series The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald…

The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald is a four-part travel series that starts early in 2024 on Friday January 5 at 8pm on Channel 5.

Destinations and what happens in The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald

Jane McDonald will island-hop across the Canary Islands which lie in the Atlantic ocean just off the coast of north Africa. Her adventure starts in Tenerife where she snoops around and visits the island's top sights plus she'll be going off the beaten track. Later in the series she’ll journey to Gran Canaria, where she walks across the dunes, rides a jet ski and parties at a cabaret club. Then it’s off to Fuertaventura to help clean the beach and try out yoga with a difference, before heading to Lanzarote to explore its caves and make pottery.

* Read our episode guide below for more about each destination...

The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald episode guide

Here's our guide to The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald which we'll be updating as the series progresses...

Episode 1: Tenerife

Jane takes a cable car ride up Mount Teide before trying out some local dishes at a traditional Canarian restaurant. She also visits a banana plantation, where she samples banana wine and banana jam. Jane visits the beautiful old town of La Oratava then learns how to make baskets from palm leaves on the neighbouring island of La Gomera.

Episodes 2 to 4

We'll update soon so do check back for information on Jane's trips to Gran Canaria, Fuertaventura and Lanzarote.

Is there a trailer for The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald?

No trailer has yet been released by Channel 5 for The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald, but we'll update her if one arrives.

All about Jane McDonald

Down-to-earth singer Jane McDonald won an army of fans when she appeared on the 1998 show The Cruise, which followed the staff on a luxury ship. Shortly afterwards she released her first album, titled Jane McDonald, and she has since made nine more, plus four compilation albums and a live recording. In 2004 Jane became a presenter on Loose Women and in 2017 she fronted her first travel show Cruising with Jane McDonald, which spawned eight series covering everywhere from Alaska to the Caribbean. She has also presented Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan, Jane & Friends, Holidaying with Jane McDonald, Jane McDonald’s Caribbean and Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire. Jane features on Celebrity Googlebox and narrated Celebrity Five Go To… She also played herself in the TV movie Death on the Tyne.