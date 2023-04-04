John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 8: release date and everything we know

John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 8 is reuniting us with celebrity culinary power couple Lisa Faulkner and MasterChef star John Torode, for another series of daytime delights.

The new ten-part series will see us heading back into the kitchen for plenty more tasty recipes after the autumn and festive episodes from season 7 saw Weekend Kitchen achieving its highest audience share since the show premiered back in 2019.

The series has seen John Torode and Lisa Faulkner serving up all manner of delicious, original, and family-favourite dishes that are quick and cost-effective, and ITV has promised that 'more mouth-watering meals' are on the way, with series 8 bringing lighter eats that 'pair perfectly with the imminent lighter evenings'.

Here's what you need to know about John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 8...

John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen returns for its eighth series on Saturday, April 8 at 11.35 am on ITV1 and ITVX. New episodes will premiere each week.

ITV did note that there will be some breaks in the series due to royal occasions and sporting events; if you don't want to miss a single episode, be sure to check our TV Guide for up-to-date listings.

What to expect from John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 8

John and Lisa are back on our screens each weekend. (Image credit: ITV)

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are both very excited to be back in the Weekend Kitchen, and when we spoke to them, they revealed what's on the menu for their Easter weekend series premiere, which Torode called 'a cracker!'

"We start with a French toast omelette that's having a moment on social media at the moment: you put two slices of bread in a pan with eggs, cheese and tomato, and fold it on top of itself. It's really simple and cool. Then we do a lovely roast leg of lamb with a herby crust and little crunchy potatoes that are just delicious", said Faulkner.

Torode added: "And as contestants on MasterChef always say how difficult chocolate fondues are to bake, we make an easy Easter egg pud that involves putting a fondant egg inside the chocolate pudding mix, so all the oozy bits come out of the middle as you open it!"

The MasterChef presenter went on to say that his star of the show was a warm Roast Chicken Salad packed full of gorgeous greens that his wife dreamt up, whilst Lisa also said to watch out for fish finger tacos in episode two, which is all about Speedy Spring Meals.

Beyond that, look forward to episodes on Picnic Lunches, Garden Party Pleasers, and plenty more dishes to make the most of all the bank holiday weekends (and the Coronation!) coming up this year.

Is there a trailer for John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 8?

Not yet, but if one is released by ITV we will add it to this guide.