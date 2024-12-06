Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 2024: release date, new format, location, celebs and everything we know

There are magical creations to marvel at and a majestic new location to admire when Queen of Christmas Kirstie Allsopp returns with a new series of her C4 show Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas.

Now on its tenth series there are some fab-yule-ous changes in store this season as sixteen talented makers go head-to-head to see who will be crowned the Ultimate Christmas Crafting Champion of 2024.

Here we tell you everything you need to know and in an exclusive interview with What to Watch, Queen of Christmas and passionate crafter Kirstie, tells us about some of the magical makes in store as the series is broadcast from a stunning new location...

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas will air from Monday, December 9 on C4 and will be shown daily at 5.30pm.

What new changes are for this year's series of Kirstie's Handmade Christmas?

Unlike previous years there will be one ultimate winner.

This year there will be sixteen talented hopefuls taking part in one of four heats. The winner of each episode will earn themselves a coveted place in the Friday's final with one of them being crowned the ultimate Christmas Crafting Champion 2024.

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas — what else is new this season?

The series will be broadcast from a new crafting HQ. This year it is Dumfries House in Scotland.

There will also be celebrity guest judges.

Who are the celebrity judges?

The judges who will all be showing off their crafting skills too by doing 'mini-makes' are:

Journalist and presenter Kirsty Wark (Monday)

Rich Miller from the Great Pottery Throwdown (Tuesday)

Ex Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq (Wednesday)

Former fashion stylist Sabrina Grant (Thursday)

Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant (Friday)

Journalist and former Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark is the first celebrity judge on the show. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Our exclusive interview with Kirstie Allsopp

You’re at a brand new location this year. What can you tell us?

"Yes, we’ve moved the crafting HQ to Dumfries House in Scotland which is the most remarkable house. King Charles rescued and restored and it now has this incredible community-based there with a sewing school and a rare breed farm. It was brilliant to be based there and to be able to have a good look around. The house is definitely one of the stars of the show. It’s open to the public so I urge people to visit!"

What else is new?

"We have five celebrity judges this year who must decide who goes through from each heat. It was very important to me that we only had people who have a genuine passion for crafting and are properly engaged with Christmas. Kirsty Wark is the judge on the first episode then the others are presenter and former Blue Peter host, Konnie Huq, The Great Pottery Throwdown’s Rich Miller, presenter and former fashion stylist Sabrina Grant and The Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant. They were all fantastic."

So were the judges able to show their crafty sides too?

"Yes, we set them up in the library in Dumfries House and got them each to do a ‘mini craft’ which viewers at home would be able to do. I knew Kirsty would be brilliant because I follow her on Instagram and she’s very design-led. She made orange pomaders which made the whole room smell gorgeously of citrus and cloves."

What were some of the standout creations for you this season?

"We had two of the best wood carvers that we’ve ever had (seen in episode two). There was one who made a very intricate festive brooch and another who carved a partridge in a pear tree from a tree trunk. They were both outstanding. If I had to pick something I think Phil (Phil Spencer, Kirstie’s Location, Location, Location co-presenter), would love best from the entire series it would be the partridge. He’s been on the show a few times in the past and loves sitting about in his Christmas jumper all cheery and chilled while I’m stressing to the point of hysteria!"

Any things that you particularly enjoyed making yourself?

"Rich (Miller) and I made lanterns where you wrap wool that’s covered in PVA round balloons to create these lovely shapes and then you pop the balloon. It’s simple but so effective. I could have made hundreds and the wonderful thing is they are so adaptable, you could add glitter and make tree decorations or make a spidery effect for Halloween."

Kirstie is a big fan of Christmas. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What are you looking forward to most this Christmas?

"I have a dilemma this year because my boys are now 16 and 18 and we might have to have a tricky conversation about Christmas stockings. I worked really hard at keeping the belief going but obviously, that’s long gone and I’m thinking are the stockings filled with lots of little things really necessary? We stopped the advent calendar a couple of years ago. We need a family discussion!"

With King Charles’ link to Dumfries, do you think any of the makes were fit for royalty?

"Absolutely, 100 per cent. If I could have got the King or Queen as a judge I would have done it! I know Queen Camilla is a very Christmassy person. To have her judging would be the dream but I think she’s got better things to do!"

