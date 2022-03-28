Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech — release date, trailer and everything we know

A new streaming service has arrived (or is about to) in CNN Plus, and with it comes a slate of exclusive original series, including Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech. This five-part docu-series will look at the rise of the biggest tech companies in the world today.

The streaming service for the cable news network is offering hours of programming that is meant to supplement its live news coverage. This will include featuring classic CNN shows like Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, as well as brand new original programming, like Land of the Giants and No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway.

Here is everything you need to know about Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech.

When CNN Plus officially debuts on Tuesday, March 29, it will do so with the first episode of Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech. Following its March 29 premiere, new episodes of the docu-series will then premiere weekly on Thursdays.

The episodes will be available exclusively on CNN Plus.

What is the premise of Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech?

Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech is based on the podcast from Recode by Vox, which investigated the rise of some of the biggest tech companies in the world, including Meta (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

The docu-series will explore the full history of these companies, "from their humble beginnings to their present-day standing as global powerhouses," CNN Plus says. The show will feature archival footage and exclusive interviews with experts and tech insiders providing insights into the origin stories on these companies and their founders: Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Reed Hasting, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Here is what CNN Plus is aiming for the docu-series to do:

"The technologies created by Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google have transformed modern society, forever altering the way we communicate, shop, date, work and think. But at what cost? Over this season, Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech will answer this question through a careful exploration of the current controversies surrounding these tech giants, pondering what the future holds for them — and for the world at large."

Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech trailer

Here is the trailer for Land of the Giants, which gives just a taste of the insight that interview subjects will provide about the tech moguls at the center of the docu-series and what makes them so successful and, in some cases, dangerous.

How to watch Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech

Land of the Giants will be available exclusively on CNN Plus, so what will you need to do to watch the docu-series?

Well, first things first, you’ll have to sign up for the CNN Plus streaming service. At launch on March 29, CNN Plus is only going to be available for US consumers at a monthly subscription of $5.99. A special deal has been announced, however, that anyone who signs up in the first four weeks of CNN Plus’ launch will get 50% off their monthly fee "for life," as long as they remain a subscriber.

The streaming service will be available to download and watch on smartphones, tablets, computers and other smart TVs.