No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway: release date and everything we know about the serial entrepreneur’s new show

No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway is set to premiere this month. Viewers can expect the serial entrepreneur and business professor to go after America’s establishment, address what’s broken in the economy and offer his insightful solutions. The series will be one of several that help launches the new CNN Plus streaming platform.

Galloway has long been respected for his unique take on the intersection of business, technology and social norms and has become a bestselling author writing on the subject. Additionally, No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway will be his first series since ending his previous, similarly-titled on-camera show on Vice TV.

Here’s everything we know about No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway.

No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway debuts on CNN Plus on Tuesday, March 29. The rest of the season’s episodes will air on the platform on the following Tuesdays.

When the season premieres, the first episode will cover web3, Galloway’s experience at SXSW earlier this month and an interview with a household name.

As of now, the series will only be available in the US as CNN Plus has yet to unveil plans to expand the platform to global markets.

No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway premise

CNN describes the premise of the series by stating:

"Serial entrepreneur, bestselling author and business professor Scott Galloway isn’t afraid to make bold predictions and hold the powerful accountable. His unapologetic take is essential viewing for anyone interested in how business, tech and society intersect. Prepare to be enlightened and entertained."

Galloway himself further breaks down what viewers can expect from his show by tweeting: "Think Queen’s Gambit, minus the talent and production values."

Personal news: Joining @cnnplus, doing show on tech/biz/society. Think Queen’s Gambit, minus the talent and production values.Life is so rich. https://t.co/A96eV9yyO0September 28, 2021 See more

No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway host

As relayed by CNN:

"Scott Galloway is a serial entrepreneur, business professor and bestselling author. He teaches marketing and brand strategy at New York University's Stern School of Business. In 2012, Galloway was named one of the world's best business professors by Poets & Quants.

"He has founded nine companies, including Prophet, Red Envelope, L2 and Section4. He is the New York Times bestselling author of The Four, The Algebra of Happiness and Post Corona. Known for his fresh and fearless insights, he has served on the boards of directors for The New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters, Berkeley's Haas School of Business, Panera Bread and Ledger.

"Dubbed 'Christopher Hitchens with an MBA,' Galloway calls business leaders to account and dissect overhyped companies. Galloway's Prof G and Pivot podcasts, No Mercy/No Malice blog and his books reach millions. In 2020, Adweek named Pivot Business Podcast of the Year.

"A graduate of UCLA and UC Berkeley, Galloway divides his time between New York City and Florida, where he lives with his family, including two dogs."

Want to become more familiar with host Scott Galloway? Catch up with his early thoughts on America's economy in 2022.

How to watch No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway

No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway season 1 can be seen exclusively on CNN Plus. Those wishing to tune into the series will have to purchase a subscription to the platform. Currently, CNN Plus is being offered for $5.99 per month. Would-be subscribers can save some money by committing to the service for a full year at a price of $59.99.