CNN Plus streaming service to debut on March 29

A new streaming service choice is about to arrive, as CNN Plus has officially announced a March 29 launch date in the US. First announced in July 2021 , CNN Plus is meant to be a new way for viewers to "engage with CNN’s world class journalism and storytelling," per the official announcement.

At launch, CNN Plus will be available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for a full year commitment. CNN is also offering a deal for those who sign up within the first four weeks after the streaming service’s roll out — 50% off the monthly plan for life, as long as they remain subscribers.

The content featured on CNN Plus will fall under three categories: live, on-demand and interactive programming. This includes live daily and weekly programming covering news, exclusive interviews and topical deep dives. CNN Plus will introduce viewers to new reporters and anchors, as well as some of their most prominent talent.

Some of the programming highlights at launch will be daily weekday programming like Big Picture with Sara Snider, The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace and Go There, which takes viewers to the front lines of breaking news. Weekly programming on CNN Plus includes a pair of Anderson Cooper led shows, Jake Tapper’s Book Club, Masters in Medicine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, an original show with entrepreneur Scott Galloway and Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy, which sees Cari Champion and Jemele Hill "toast and roast" the biggest headlines in sports, politics and culture.

There will also be a batch of CNN Plus original series and films, including The Land of Giants: Titans of Tech about the meteoric rise of the biggest tech companies; The Murdochs: Empire of Influence, exploring the legacy of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch; Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a documentary on the legendary singer; and The Last Movie Stars, a documentary on Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, directed by Ethan Hawke.

CNN Plus will also offer thousands of hours of previous CNN original series, CNN films and CNN special reports.

"I am so proud of the work our teams have done to ensure our world class journalism and storytelling comes to life on this new platform," said Andrew Morse, CNN executive vice president, chief digital officer and head of CNN Plus. "We can’t wait for our subscribers to experience it."

CNN will offer a single app that gives consumers access to both CNN Plus and the network’s TV Everywhere experiences. CNN Plus content will be editorially-curated and personalized on a subscriber’s interests.

CNN plus joins a streaming landscape that includes the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount Plus and Peacock. CNN network rival Fox News also has its own subscription platform, Fox Nation.