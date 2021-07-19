CNN Plus subscription service to launch in early 2022

CNN today announced that it plans to launch CNN+ sometime in the first three months of 2022. The subscription streaming service "will feature original, live, on demand and interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate and distinct from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels."

No word yet on how much the new subscription service will cost to end-users, or the platforms on which it will be available.

The service at launch will feature between 8 and 12 hours of live daily programming that will have "topical deep dives and lifestyle content from some of CNN’s most prominent talent, as well as several new faces."

CNN Plus will, of course, feature a lot of content that you already know, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, This is Life with Lisa Ling, and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell. That stable of catalog content will be augmented by new original series and films developed specifically for CNN+.

“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” Jeff Zucker, Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and President of CNN Worldwide, said in a press release. “As the most trusted and recognized name in news, CNN has unrivaled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films. On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”

It sounds like CNN+ will live much like ESPN+ lives within the existing ESPN ecosystem. There will continue to be a single application, which will include the traditional CNN feeds, including CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español for pay TV subscribers. CNN+ then would be an additional subscription on top of that.

“For 41-years, global audiences have turned to CNN as an essential source of news and information, which is rooted in our deep commitment to quality journalism,” Andrew Morse, CNN Worldwide Chief Digital Officer, said in the press release. “CNN+ will be built on a foundation of world class reporting and storytelling and a commitment to meet our audiences wherever they are.”

More information will be announced leading up to the launch, CNN said.

