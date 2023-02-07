Living Wild season 2: release date, host, locations and all we know

Living Wild debuted on Channel 4 in 2021 and saw paraplegic presenter Sophie Morgan go on a road trip across the UK, meeting people who have built new lives around the things they love. Now Sophie's back on the road again with Living Wild season 2.

Here's everything we know so far...

Living Wild season 2 launches on Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm on Channel 4.

The four-part series will see Sophie Morgan continue on her epic bike road trip meeting people who have made radical changes in order to live their wildest dreams.

Living Wild season 2: Who is host Sophie Morgan?

Sophie enjoys a spot of mountain biking this series. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Sophie Morgan is a disabled British television presenter and disability advocate who became paralysed from the chest down in a car accident in 2003 when she was just 18.

Sophie is best known for fronting Channel 4's coverage of the 2021 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, has fronted several documentaries including The World's Worst Place To Be Disabled? for BBC Three, and is often a guest panelist on ITV's Loose Women.

Having now lived 18 years as a non-disabled person and 18 years as a paraplegic, Sophie feels at a crossroads in her life. Searching for inspiration, Sophie’s embarking on another road trip, meeting those living very differently in series two of Living Wild.

Living Wild season 2: What locations are featured?

For Living Wild season 2, Sophie travels to the furthest corners of the UK and the continent: from Scandinavia to the Scilly Isles, the Scottish Islands to the Norfolk coast, the most remote point of Cumbria to the southernmost island of Ireland.

Whether it's exploring snow-covered arctic forests or surfs on the beachfront of North Devon, Sophie offers up an unfiltered insight into the unexpected realities, both good and bad, of pursuing a life filled with adventure, purpose and passion in some of the most remote and breathtakingly beautiful parts of the UK and beyond.

Living Wild season 2: Where does Sophie's adventure start?

Sophie's journey begins in the Arctic Circle, where she meets couple Bex and Steve, who swapped Britain two years ago for life in Salla, Lapland, officially 'the middle of nowhere'...

"Bex and Steve wanted an adventure and they weren't going to let fear get in the way," says Sophie. "Their environment is like a winter wonderland but it's also very extreme, so there are dangers, too. But the quality of life they'd created for themselves was really aspirational and it was fascinating to learn how you can survive... and thrive!"

Sophie and Bex enjoy the snow. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Closer to home, Sophie visits Alex and Michael, a couple living more sustainably in a tiny house in County Down, Northern Ireland, before meeting Amira, who runs a hiking group for Muslim women in the Lake District.

Living Wild season 2: Did Sophie find her calling while making this series?

In episode two, Sophie visits Skiddaw House in the Lake District...

"One lifestyle that really struck me was that of a woman who runs the most remote hostel in the UK; I wonder how I could make that work one day," ponders Sophie. "Generally, though, you don’t really see women in wheelchairs going out into the wild and traveling around. So this series in itself is a major life achievement!"

Living Wild: How to Change Your Life season 2 starts on Channel 4 on Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm on Channel 4.